Briarcliff Manor, NY

mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
thehofstrachronicle.com

Thomas shines, Pitino left impressed as Hofstra defeats Iona

Tyler Thomas made an excellent first impression in his home debut for the Hofstra men’s basketball team by leading the Pride to an 83-78 victory over Iona University in the team’s home opener in front of a packed house at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday night.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
inklingsnews.com

Difference in locker rooms prompts strong student reactions

The Staples boys’ football locker room appears to mirror a college football locker room set up: the room contains a large, spacious, main area with individual lockers for the players lined along the walls; attached from this are multiple other rooms such as showers, a bathroom, and offices, even with a mini basketball hoop for entertainment. Meanwhile, the girls’ locker room for all sports, along with a second boys’ locker room, is simply lockers and benches in a smaller space.
WESTPORT, CT
myrye.com

Rye Boys Varsity Football Season Ends After Goring by Somers Tuskers

Rye Boys Varsity Football received a goring by the Somers Tuskers on Friday at the Section 1 Class A football championship match. Somers claimed its second title in as many years with a 45-13 win over Rye. The Garnet season ends with an impressive 8-2 record. “We had a very...
RYE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie

The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs

We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District

Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

