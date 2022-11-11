Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)Remington WriteManhattan, NY
mypaperonline.com
Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career
Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Thomas shines, Pitino left impressed as Hofstra defeats Iona
Tyler Thomas made an excellent first impression in his home debut for the Hofstra men’s basketball team by leading the Pride to an 83-78 victory over Iona University in the team’s home opener in front of a packed house at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday night.
inklingsnews.com
Difference in locker rooms prompts strong student reactions
The Staples boys’ football locker room appears to mirror a college football locker room set up: the room contains a large, spacious, main area with individual lockers for the players lined along the walls; attached from this are multiple other rooms such as showers, a bathroom, and offices, even with a mini basketball hoop for entertainment. Meanwhile, the girls’ locker room for all sports, along with a second boys’ locker room, is simply lockers and benches in a smaller space.
myrye.com
Rye Boys Varsity Football Season Ends After Goring by Somers Tuskers
Rye Boys Varsity Football received a goring by the Somers Tuskers on Friday at the Section 1 Class A football championship match. Somers claimed its second title in as many years with a 45-13 win over Rye. The Garnet season ends with an impressive 8-2 record. “We had a very...
Teacher to return to Somers HS after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
The 10th grade teacher, Allison Ferrier, didn't even get through that lesson last week at Somers High School.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Ithaca takes down Cortland in 63rd Cortaca Jug Game at Yankee Stadium
BRONX, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) – The Jugs are returning to South Hill as the nationally ranked No. 11/12 Ithaca College football team defeated No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland, 34-17, in the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game at Yankee Stadium on November 12. The Bombers are now 38-25 in the series as 40,232 fans packed into Yankee Stadium […]
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Football: Our Lady of Lourdes rallies past Cornwall for first Section 9 title
GOSHEN – Our Lady of Lourdes football coach Sean Keenan says Matthew Krauza is the best player in Section 9. On a rainy Friday morning, Krauza may have backed up his coach’s claim. In the final two minutes of the Class A championship game Krauza caught a 39-yard touchdown pass, inched the ball over...
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive
New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Legislative Gazette
Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District
Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
