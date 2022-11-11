In this op-ed, Devi Jags explores how she relates to Selena Gomez in her new documentary, and what being diagnosed with bipolar disorder means for her. My senior year of high school was filled with insurmountable pressure: To solidify college scholarships, to run for Division I in the NCAA, to fulfill my running team’s goals, and to do it all oftentimes at the expense of my physical wellbeing. On the day of what would be my last high school track meet, I ran one of the slowest races I ever had as the crowd watched my body break down before them. In the days that followed, I learned I was running on a fractured hip, femur, and groin. If I had kept running, in one week's time, blood would have stopped circulating into my leg — ending my running career for good. Looking back, it’s no wonder that I experienced my first panic attack on that day.

6 DAYS AGO