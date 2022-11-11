Read full article on original website
People Are Sharing "Ugly Truths" About Adulthood They Wish They Knew When They Were Younger, And Wow
"I should have started saving for retirement at 21 — but stupid me kept putting it off because I used the excuse that I was so 'broke,' and I’ll do it later, I’ll do it next year, or whatever. Also, stupid me didn’t stop and think that even if I just started putting a little bit of money away at that time, I would be a millionaire right now."
Netflix and Allure Celebrate the Power of Artistry as Self-Expression
On November 3, streaming service Netflix and beauty publication Allure joined forces to celebrate the power of artistry as self-expression. The event, hosted by Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel, highlighted the work of stylists who are setting trends and shaping looks of popular characters in Netflix productions. This was also an opportunity to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Queer Brown Vegan Wants to Make the Climate Movement More Inclusive
When Isaias Hernandez was growing up in Los Angeles, he faced a host of obstacles. From living off food stamps to struggling with the city’s air quality, Hernandez was raised with an acute understanding of how poverty, migration, gender discrimination, and environmental destruction intersect and feed off each other.
Like Selena Gomez, Accepting My Bipolar Disorder Means Finding New Strength
In this op-ed, Devi Jags explores how she relates to Selena Gomez in her new documentary, and what being diagnosed with bipolar disorder means for her. My senior year of high school was filled with insurmountable pressure: To solidify college scholarships, to run for Division I in the NCAA, to fulfill my running team’s goals, and to do it all oftentimes at the expense of my physical wellbeing. On the day of what would be my last high school track meet, I ran one of the slowest races I ever had as the crowd watched my body break down before them. In the days that followed, I learned I was running on a fractured hip, femur, and groin. If I had kept running, in one week's time, blood would have stopped circulating into my leg — ending my running career for good. Looking back, it’s no wonder that I experienced my first panic attack on that day.
