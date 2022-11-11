Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Plea hearing for man arrested in Boynton Beach cold case murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Carla Lowe, a woman found beaten and run over in the road, was in court for a plea hearing on Monday. Ralph Williams, 60, was arrested in November of 2021 for the murder of Lowe, which...
'We'll get through this:' Family of victim appears at suspect's plea hearing
The suspect in the murder of a Delray Beach woman in 1983 rejected a plea deal during his hearing Monday morning.
Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims
Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
Parkland Crime Update: Stolen Necklace and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on Hillsboro Blvd on 11/02/2022. The victim contacted the Broward Sheriff`s Office Parkland District to file a fraud report.
Officials dispute transgender influencers claims she was in men's jail
South Florida corrections officials are denying a claim made by a transgender YouTube star that she was placed in a men's jail after being arrested earlier this week.
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
Click10.com
Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Robbery With Taser and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of an Aggravated Battery on 11/04/2022. The victim advised that his girlfriend struck him several times in the hands and forearm with a broken beer bottle after an argument over breaking up.
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Police are investigating three shootings that left two children and an adult injured in West Palm Beach.
South Florida tow truck driver shoots man after heated dispute
A tow truck driver was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a man outside of a South Florida business during an argument on Friday.
Click10.com
Brother of Broward woman who vanished: ‘We don’t know if she is alive’
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale vanished from Broward County on Thursday evening. Crime scene tape surrounded Mimose Dulcio’s home on Sunday in unincorporated Broward County. A window by the entrance appeared to be damaged. County property records show she purchased the three-bedroom home in 2019.
margatetalk.com
Margate Couple Loses Life Savings in Online Scam
Margate couple Doris and Barry Bauman lost $99,000 of their life’s savings in one day after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Their daughter Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents, who are now considering selling their cars and the house they have lived in since the 1980s.
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is fired by DeSantis’s ‘reform board’
Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors. “There are some ...
Click10.com
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor: FTX paid $20M to county before naming rights deal ended
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is searching for the next company that will be willing to pay to name the home of the Miami Heat. The 2021 naming rights deal with FTX was for $135 million over 19 years and included $2 million annual payments to the Miami Heat.
Click10.com
Teen shot with a bb gun in Hollywood, search now on for shooter
Hollywood, FLA – A mother speaking with Local 10 News after her 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg with a bb gun. She says it happened at Holland Park in Hollywood on Veterans Day around 1:30 p.m. The incident left her and her family so shaken to the...
Boca Raton Man Allegedly Tried High-Value Theft From Target, Failed
Shaun Coletto Arrested By Delray Beach Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in just a matter of days, a major retailer doing business in South Palm Beach County nabbed an alleged shoplifter after watching the alleged shoplifter allegedly shoplift on […]
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Comments / 0