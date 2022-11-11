ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims

Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Stolen Necklace and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on Hillsboro Blvd on 11/02/2022. The victim contacted the Broward Sheriff`s Office Parkland District to file a fraud report.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Robbery With Taser and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of an Aggravated Battery on 11/04/2022. The victim advised that his girlfriend struck him several times in the hands and forearm with a broken beer bottle after an argument over breaking up.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Brother of Broward woman who vanished: ‘We don’t know if she is alive’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale vanished from Broward County on Thursday evening. Crime scene tape surrounded Mimose Dulcio’s home on Sunday in unincorporated Broward County. A window by the entrance appeared to be damaged. County property records show she purchased the three-bedroom home in 2019.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Couple Loses Life Savings in Online Scam

Margate couple Doris and Barry Bauman lost $99,000 of their life’s savings in one day after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Their daughter Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents, who are now considering selling their cars and the house they have lived in since the 1980s.
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is fired by DeSantis’s ‘reform board’

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors. “There are some ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Allegedly Tried High-Value Theft From Target, Failed

Shaun Coletto Arrested By Delray Beach Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in just a matter of days, a major retailer doing business in South Palm Beach County nabbed an alleged shoplifter after watching the alleged shoplifter allegedly shoplift on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL

