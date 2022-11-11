ST. LOUIS – Going through the holidays when you have just separated or are newly divorced is never easy. Mark Haefner is a family law attorney and knows how difficult the holidays can be. Monday he gave some great advice on what to do with the kids and making this time extra special. He also reminded us that it’s a time to take care of yourself and do your best to be good to your ex and their partner. The idea, he said, is to love the family more than you hate your former spouse.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO