Hilary Duff criticises ‘heartless’ book publisher for releasing Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uWO7_0j7DgK3r00

Hilary Duff has criticised a book publisher for announcing its plans to release the late Aaron Carter ’s unfinished memoir.

The actor described Ballast Books as “heartless” and “disgusting” as she accused the publisher of capitalising on the death of her ex-boyfriend and former Disney co-star.

Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.

In a statement to E! Online, Duff said: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab,” she continued.

The Independent has contacted Ballast Books for comment.

The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life , was written by journalist Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Carter, and is set to be released on 15 November. It reportedly includes claims about Carter’s romantic relationship with Duff.

Carter’s management company thanked Duff for her statement, adding: “In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases.

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

They requested for the of unauthorised content and that nothing else be released “without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

In an advanced copy of the posthumous memoir seen by the New York Post , Carter allegedly recalls an incident in which he woke up to find Michael Jackson at the end of his bed after he stayed over at the late singers home.

Carter’s cause of death is still under investigation.

