dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How the 3 Best Boutique honorees are making shopping unique to our area
Boutiques in the Dayton area are stepping up to make sure their products are affordable while ensuring the importance of giving back is at the forefront of their businesses. In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, Best Boutique went to Heart Mercantile, followed by Blue Finery in second place and TheZe DealZ- A Thrifty Boutique in third place.
UD students’ Dayton documentary wins ‘student Emmy’
Coming in at just over 18 minutes long, the film tells the story of Dayton's rise and fall throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the university.
Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders
The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.
dayton.com
UD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
University of Dayton student Lucas Terry, a blacksmith/bladesmith from Stuebenville, appeared Oct. 26 on the History Channel competition show “Forged in Fire.”. The show involved four contestants going through three rounds forging bladed weapons with the winner receiving $10,000. Blacksmithing is working with iron and steel while bladesmithing is...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
Abandoned puppy finds ‘fur-ever’ home in Dayton
"Our entire staff is thrilled to share that the little pup turned into an amazing but also very big lady named Winnie and today Winnie found her perfect forever home!" the shelter posted on their Facebook page.
Rain does not keep people from honoring veterans throughout Miami Valley
"If you happen to know somebody that works at a VA or that takes care of a veteran in a facility somewhere, we would love for you to just say thank you today because today's about the veterans. But I would argue that we need to remember those who take care of them as well," Barlow explained.
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: November 11 - 17, 2022
Holiday Affair in Tipp City: Tipp City Area Arts Council's Holiday Affair is Saturday. Over 20 vendors are offering handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items from 10am to 4pm. A Holiday Market: And then go a little more north to Troy for the Sunshade Holiday Market. It’s several area artists' gifts and is open from 11am to 3pm.
Free tickets available for holiday concerts at Air Force Museum
The concerts are free, however, tickets are required and are limited to four per person due to popularity.
dayton.com
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force
Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
dayton.com
Chef bringing African cooking classes to Fairborn
After moving from Maryland to Ohio in 2018, Chef Gabi Odebode discovered the Dayton area lacked African restaurants and grocery stores with items to make African cuisine. “I was in a community where it was basically African food everywhere, grocery stores everywhere,” Odebode said. “When I moved here, (I) barely found anything like that.”
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
