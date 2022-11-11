ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
UD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

University of Dayton student Lucas Terry, a blacksmith/bladesmith from Stuebenville, appeared Oct. 26 on the History Channel competition show “Forged in Fire.”. The show involved four contestants going through three rounds forging bladed weapons with the winner receiving $10,000. Blacksmithing is working with iron and steel while bladesmithing is...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio

Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
What's Great in Dayton: November 11 - 17, 2022

Holiday Affair in Tipp City: Tipp City Area Arts Council's Holiday Affair is Saturday. Over 20 vendors are offering handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items from 10am to 4pm. A Holiday Market: And then go a little more north to Troy for the Sunshade Holiday Market. It’s several area artists' gifts and is open from 11am to 3pm.
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
Chef bringing African cooking classes to Fairborn

After moving from Maryland to Ohio in 2018, Chef Gabi Odebode discovered the Dayton area lacked African restaurants and grocery stores with items to make African cuisine. “I was in a community where it was basically African food everywhere, grocery stores everywhere,” Odebode said. “When I moved here, (I) barely found anything like that.”
