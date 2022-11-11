Read full article on original website
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
KULR8
Montana Tech, Carroll College players win Frontier hoops praise
Basketball players from Montana Tech and Carroll College were the recipients of the Frontier Conference's weekly players of the week awards on Monday. Michael Ure of Tech won for the men, while Carroll's Sienna Swannack won for the women. Ure, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, recorded two double-doubles over the weekend in...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz look for first win in front of large School Day crowd vs. Providence
A loud and exuberant home crowd might be just what the doctor ordered for the Montana women's basketball team. After suffering one of their most humbling losses under second-year coach Brian Holsinger Friday at Colorado State, the Lady Griz will try to notch their first win against NAIA Providence (Great Falls) in their School Day game Tuesday at 11 a.m. Roughly 5,000 kids will be on hand at Dahlberg Arena.
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana volleyball honors teams
First-team all-conference: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Sr.; J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Sr.; Isabel Hansen, Malta, Sr.; Allison Kunze, Malta, Sr.; Kaitlyn MacDonald, Wolf Point, Sr.; Carly Nelson, Glasgow, Sr.; Samantha Tryan, Glasgow, Sr. Second-team all-conference: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point, Jr.; Jessica King, Harlem, Sr.; Kennedy Koss, Malta, Sr.; EmmaRae Martell, Poplar,...
KULR8
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Dominate Eastern Washington 63-7
MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies started hot against the Eagles and never looked back. Lucas Johnson drove the Griz offense down the field on their opening drive, finding Nick Ostmo on back-to-back swing passes, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown. Nick Ostmo picked up right where he left off last week and...
KULR8
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
