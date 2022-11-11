A loud and exuberant home crowd might be just what the doctor ordered for the Montana women's basketball team. After suffering one of their most humbling losses under second-year coach Brian Holsinger Friday at Colorado State, the Lady Griz will try to notch their first win against NAIA Providence (Great Falls) in their School Day game Tuesday at 11 a.m. Roughly 5,000 kids will be on hand at Dahlberg Arena.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO