Read full article on original website
Related
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt
Comments / 0