Griz Q&A: Hear from "team barber" Isiah Childs following his two-touchdown performance

montanarightnow.com
Montana senior captains share what the Brawl of the Wild means to them
MISSOULA – It's business as usual for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Brawl of the Wild week. There’ll be little discussion of the opponent and certainly no discussion of external factors like ESPN’s College GameDay being hosted from Bozeman. “Let’s talk about the game, I don’t...
KULR8
Montana Tech, Carroll College players win Frontier hoops praise
Basketball players from Montana Tech and Carroll College were the recipients of the Frontier Conference's weekly players of the week awards on Monday. Michael Ure of Tech won for the men, while Carroll's Sienna Swannack won for the women. Ure, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, recorded two double-doubles over the weekend in...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz look for first win in front of large School Day crowd vs. Providence
A loud and exuberant home crowd might be just what the doctor ordered for the Montana women's basketball team. After suffering one of their most humbling losses under second-year coach Brian Holsinger Friday at Colorado State, the Lady Griz will try to notch their first win against NAIA Providence (Great Falls) in their School Day game Tuesday at 11 a.m. Roughly 5,000 kids will be on hand at Dahlberg Arena.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 72, Cal Poly 28
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Montana State was dominant Saturday night, and now heads into the 121st matchup with Montana in line to win at least a share of the Big Sky Conference crown. The Bobcats rushed for 554 yards in a 72-28 blowout of Cal Poly at Spanos...
KULR8
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Dominate Eastern Washington 63-7
MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies started hot against the Eagles and never looked back. Lucas Johnson drove the Griz offense down the field on their opening drive, finding Nick Ostmo on back-to-back swing passes, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown. Nick Ostmo picked up right where he left off last week and...
montanasports.com
"I was going to quit": Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon overcomes mental obstacles to sign with Griz
HELENA — On Wednesday, Helena Capital pitching standout Nyeala Herndon inked her future with the University of Montana's softball program. It’s no surprise that Herndon was able to catch the eye of a Division I program after an impressive junior season when she broke Capital High records with 15 pitching wins, 19 starts, 151 strikeouts and four shutouts.
406mtsports.com
Class B football: Missoula Loyola completes improbable run to title game by beating Bigfork
BIGFORK — Loyola coach Todd Hughes reiterated the same story to his players prior to the State B semifinal game Saturday as he did before the regular-season loss to Bigfork. The story is about a grandson who keeps saying he wants to be the best player ever at various sports but keeps quitting each one. So, his grandfather takes him out to an ocean, holds his head under the water until he starts struggling to breathe, lets him up and tells him that he won’t be great at anything until he begins to fight as much as he did for his life.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Missoula Loyola keeps winning; Florence returns to title game
Missoula Loyola continues to surprise everyone but itself in the Class B football playoffs. Florence, meanwhile, is back in familiar territory. The Rams beat previously unbeaten Bigfork 14-6 on Saturday to earn a berth in next week’s state title game. Loyola (7-5) will face Florence, which beat Jefferson 40-28 behind a big game from QB Patrick Duchien. The Falcons (10-2) are still alive in defense of their state championship.
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana volleyball honors teams
First-team all-conference: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Sr.; J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Sr.; Isabel Hansen, Malta, Sr.; Allison Kunze, Malta, Sr.; Kaitlyn MacDonald, Wolf Point, Sr.; Carly Nelson, Glasgow, Sr.; Samantha Tryan, Glasgow, Sr. Second-team all-conference: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point, Jr.; Jessica King, Harlem, Sr.; Kennedy Koss, Malta, Sr.; EmmaRae Martell, Poplar,...
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
NBCMontana
Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Man Asleep in a Stolen Car Gets Caught With 45 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of O’Leary Street for the report of a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
