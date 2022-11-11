Read full article on original website
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The FADER
Romy shares new solo song “Strong” featuring Fred Again...
Romy has shared new solo single "Strong," The xx member's second official solo song. "Strong," like 2021 debut single "Lifetime," is produced by Fred Again... plus Stuart Price. A video shot by Romy's wife, Vic Lentaigne, can be seen below. "Strong" was originally teased during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room, which...
The FADER
Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country
Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
The FADER
Andy Shauf announces new album, shares “Wasted On You”
Andy Shauf has announced new album, Norm, out February 10 via ANTI-. Today's announement is accompanied by the album's lead single “Wasted On You.” The song comes with a video in which comedy actress Lauren Servideo plays God. Check it out below. Norm was written and produced by...
The FADER
Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against 1501 label ahead of American Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion has taken out a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment with a court ruling that her label took "unlawful" steps to stop her promoting her music, Billboard reports. The court order arrives ahead of this weekend's American Music Awards. Megan is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at this year's AMAs, which take place on November 20.
The FADER
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
16 Memes About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating
"If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."
Central PA native continues to sing on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Central PA native Morgan Myles was under the spotlight on The Voice once again Monday night. The show kicked off The Live Playoffs, where artists battle one another, and the audience vote to save their favorite performer. Myles sang Let Him Fly by Patty Griffin and the performance brought in rave […]
