Veterans Day: Golden Valley woman honors uncle lost to 1944 USS Grayback tragedy

For much of her childhood, Rebecca Bell knew that her uncle Richard had gone missing in World War II, but her parents were tight-lipped about the details.

“I think it’s generational,” the Golden Valley woman said. “WWII veterans didn’t talk about things. There wasn’t an emphasis on ‘processing’ anything. They were very proud of what happened and what their generation did. ... They just didn’t want to relive the details.”

To the Bell family’s credit, the details of Richard’s death weren’t widely documented. In fact, for several decades, even the U.S. Military didn’t have his story quite right.

Frederick Richard Bell and 79 other seamen went missing in a Navy submarine called the USS Grayback in the spring of 1944. The Grayback was set to return to the Midway Atoll in early March, but after it went missing for several weeks, it was presumed lost.

In the immediate aftermath of the war, the U.S. gathered information on all of its lost submarines via translation of Japanese records. The documents reported the sub had been damaged Feb. 26 and sunk the next day due to separate attacks from Japanese aircraft. It was thought to have found its final resting place on the ocean floor, but not where they initially believed.

For 75 years, the Grayback was never seen again by the human eye.

A picture of Richard

Rebecca Bell said the one and only time she heard her father talk about the circumstances of his brother’s death was in a conversation with his granddaughter.

“I was more or less listening in,” Rebecca recalled. “I remember my dad showing a picture from National Geographic, and he was pointing out where the submarine had gone missing.”

The new information was added to the nebulous biography Rebecca had gathered about Richard over time. For example, she knew he was the first of the Bell brothers to join the military, later followed by middle child Walter in the armed forces, and Rebecca’s father, Howard (known as Bill), in the Navy.

She had heard of the plenty of mischief Walter, Bill and “Dick” had gotten into growing up in the small town of Elmdale, Kansas. Sometimes Richard and Walter would give Bill grief for being the youngest.

“He was the baby, so they thought he’d ruin their fun,” Rebecca said.

Before his tour began, Richard was married to Ruth Graves. She gave birth to his only son, Todd, one month after Richard went missing. Ruth and Todd would remain a part of the Bell family long after the war was over.

Of course, only so much could be learned about a family member Rebecca would never meet.

A few years after the Grayback went missing, Walter completed his tour overseas but didn’t immediately return home, determined to find what information he could about his brother and crew. Ultimately, he would arrive back on American soil empty handed.

At home in Kansas, the Bell family tried to move on. The loss was a shock to the entire town of Elmdale, and for many years, those passing by the family home would stop to look at the Gold Star Family display in the window.

Richard’s wife would remarry Richard’s best friend from the military, Chuck Miller, which Rebecca said was a bright point amidst the tragedy.

“Dick had told his best buddy if anything ever happens to me, I want you to take care of my wife,” she said. “He did, and they were later married and had two kids.”

Todd followed his late father’s footsteps and joined the Navy in 1964.

Bill would raise a family of his own, moving the family first to Alexandria, Minn. and then to Golden Valley in the 1960s to work as the general manager of the Golden Valley Country Club.

“We’ve been here ever since,” Rebecca said. “I live here, work here, and my daughter works here too.”

Bill is now 95 and lives at Covenant Living of Golden Valley, but he has not been in great health and recently moved to hospice care.

“He’s lived a good life and is ready for what’s next,” Rebecca said.

A botched translation

Rebecca muses now that her father unknowingly gave her and her daughter the wrong information the day they pored over the National Geographic magazine.

“We would come to find years later that that’s not where it was at all,” Rebecca said.

The U.S. botched its translation of the Japanese documents, and recorded the wrong longitudinal coordinates of the final attack on the Grayback.

The error was discovered by researcher Yutaka Iwasaki the Lost 52 Project, a nonprofit with a mission to find and document each of the 52 U.S. Submarines lost in the second World War. Iwasaki recovered the original documents, re-translated them, and discovered that the true location of the Grayback was about 100 miles away from where was originally thought, to the southwest of Okinawa.

In 2019, Lost 52 Project Founder Tim Taylor led an expedition that ended in the successful capture of images of the submarine, overtaken by sealife 1,400 feet under the ocean’s surface. The expedition team used a combination of remote and autonomous vehicles to find the vessel and record the images, which the U.S. Navy would later confirm matched descriptions.

Finally, the Grayback was found.

One last story to tell

The discovery sent shockwaves to the Bell family, who learned about the discovery from local media.

“My dad would not open up a discussion,” Rebecca said. “Dick’s son, my cousin – actually, all of us cousins, were fascinated by it.”

While it didn’t change the tragedy of what had happened, Rebecca said she felt some comfort in knowing her uncle’s final resting place was found.

“It’s closing a circle,” she said. “The history of this, the whole puzzle of it ... and how unexpected it was that they would ever go to these lengths to find this submarine. Knowing changes things.”

The Lost 52 Project reports that because the site was confirmed by federal officials, the Grayback will be protected from future disturbance. The discovery was the fifth U.S. Submarine located by the nonprofit and the first to ever be recovered in Japanese waters.

Coincidentally, the day after the discovery was the 75th anniversary of D-Day. To celebrate, the Lost 52 Project team held a ceremony honoring the Grayback crew, reading each name aloud and ringing a bell 80 times.

At the ceremony, the story of the Grayback’s final days were told.

The Lost 52 Project crew called it a “wartime miracle”: Shot down and hiding out in enemy territory, the Grayback got a radio communication that fellow servicemen were in trouble. Despite the dangers, the damaged submarine surfaced and rescued an aircrew in the night.

“These brave men should be an inspiration to us all,” concluded the speaker at the ceremony.

For Rebecca, it was an amazing and likely final testimonial to her uncle’s character that she would ever receive.

This Veteran’s Day, she said she is proud to remember his story.

“On days like this, there’s a greater impact emotionally when you’re connected to that type of loss,” Rebecca said. “Now his [Richard’s] wife has passed, her husband has passed – that generation, other than my dad, is mostly gone. But it’s amazing to know that people are still looking, groups like this (the Lost 52 Project) still trying to give people closure. That’s amazing.”