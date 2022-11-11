Rush City volleyball earns state berth

After dominating International Falls 3-0 in the Section 7AA semifinals, the Rush City volleyball team survived a strong Esko team in the championship and advanced to the state tournament, winning by 3-2 score at Hermantown High School on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers took control early, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16. With their backs against the wall, the Eskomos rallied to take the next two sets 25-19 and 25-14.

Heading into a decisive fifth set, the Tigers regained their composure and won, 15-7.

The win sends the Tigers to state and notches their impressive record to 27-1.

Rush City will kick off its state volleyball tournament run on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Xcel Energy Center when the team will face No. 3 seed Annandale in a quarterfinal matchup.

The winner of that contest will advance to the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11. The state championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m.

Braham

Bombers volleyball

The No. 2 seed Braham volleyball team saw its season end on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Section 5A quarterfinals with a loss to top seed Pine River-Backus 3-0 at Aitken High School.

The Tigers started off strong, winning the first set 25-17. The Bombers looked like they had a great chance to even the game up in the second set, but fell just short 26-24. Pine River-Backus finished the job in the third set winning 25-19.

North Branch

Vikings volleyball

The No. 4 seed North Branch volleyball team traveled to top seed Grand Rapids and fell to the Thunderhawks 3-1 in a Section 7AAA semifinal game on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The loss ends the Vikings’ season and brings their final record to 16-13.

Grand Rapids took the first two sets convincingly by the scores of 25-13 and 25-18. North Branch would not give up and pulled out a thrilling third set, 31-29.

Momentum was favoring the Vikings, but the Thunderhawks showed why they were the top seed in the section as they regrouped and won the fourth set 25-21.

Vikings cross country

North Branch sophomore Jordan Stum qualified for the state cross country meet that was held at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Stum put on a strong showing, breaking the 18-minute mark and finishing with a time of 17:59.18.

That mark placed him 131 out of all the competitors in the AA boys class. The experience will be one that Stum can build on, as he still has two years left in high school.