ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Rush City volleyball earns state berth

By Mike Harley
County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Zcu_0j7Dd2IF00

After dominating International Falls 3-0 in the Section 7AA semifinals, the Rush City volleyball team survived a strong Esko team in the championship and advanced to the state tournament, winning by 3-2 score at Hermantown High School on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers took control early, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16. With their backs against the wall, the Eskomos rallied to take the next two sets 25-19 and 25-14.

Heading into a decisive fifth set, the Tigers regained their composure and won, 15-7.

The win sends the Tigers to state and notches their impressive record to 27-1.

Rush City will kick off its state volleyball tournament run on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Xcel Energy Center when the team will face No. 3 seed Annandale in a quarterfinal matchup.

The winner of that contest will advance to the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11. The state championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m.

Braham

Bombers volleyball

The No. 2 seed Braham volleyball team saw its season end on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Section 5A quarterfinals with a loss to top seed Pine River-Backus 3-0 at Aitken High School.

The Tigers started off strong, winning the first set 25-17. The Bombers looked like they had a great chance to even the game up in the second set, but fell just short 26-24. Pine River-Backus finished the job in the third set winning 25-19.

North Branch

Vikings volleyball

The No. 4 seed North Branch volleyball team traveled to top seed Grand Rapids and fell to the Thunderhawks 3-1 in a Section 7AAA semifinal game on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The loss ends the Vikings’ season and brings their final record to 16-13.

Grand Rapids took the first two sets convincingly by the scores of 25-13 and 25-18. North Branch would not give up and pulled out a thrilling third set, 31-29.

Momentum was favoring the Vikings, but the Thunderhawks showed why they were the top seed in the section as they regrouped and won the fourth set 25-21.

Vikings cross country

North Branch sophomore Jordan Stum qualified for the state cross country meet that was held at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Stum put on a strong showing, breaking the 18-minute mark and finishing with a time of 17:59.18.

That mark placed him 131 out of all the competitors in the AA boys class. The experience will be one that Stum can build on, as he still has two years left in high school.

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

One Car Crash Near Pierz Friday

PIERZ (WJON News) - Slippery roads on Friday caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a one-vehicle crash Friday just after 9:00 am about ten miles North of Pierz. Officials say 20-year-old Andrew Meyer of Little...
PIERZ, MN
lptv.org

Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man

A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
CENTERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Man Taken to Perham Hospital After Sunday Night Rollover

Just after 10 Sunday night Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man hurt after a rollover crash on icy roads. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess from Bethel, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his Honda Civic left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
541
Followers
580
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy