ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?

By Bri Amaranthus
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbKDj_0j7Dd1PW00

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week.

The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. While the loss cemented Houston's NFL worst record, there was some bright spots regarding the future of the franchise.

Rooking running back Dameon Pierce roared for a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries in the defeat. Pierce leads all rookies in rushing yards with 678 and he's sixth overall in the NFL. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano was also a big hit. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a two-yard touchdown catch.

If the NFL season was over today, the Texans would own the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. Meanwhile, the Giants are racing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York hopes Kenny Golladay can return vs. Houston to boost the team’s wide receiver group.

INJURY UPDATE: Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to the team after missing the Texans' Thursday night loss for personal reasons after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn't traded at the NFL deadline.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Giants.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: CBS|KHOU 11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Lovie Smith's high praise for Pierce:

"Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives. On what we want to be - a running football team, physical, running attack - our tailback … kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
TexansDaily

Texans Skid Continues In Loss To Giants

The Houston Texans continued to tumble up the NFL Draft standings on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Giants at MetLife Stadium 24-16, and dropping to a 1-7-1 overall record. And in the end, it was simply the same story on a different day for the fledgling franchise. Once again, Lovie...
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

Should Lovie Smith Bench Texans QB Davis Mills?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Texans quarterback Davis Mills uncorked a costly lob intended for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in the fourth quarter in an obvious attempt to try to put the points back on the scoreboard nullified by a penalty on the previous play. One play after Mills' touchdown pass...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman signals plan for Aaron Hicks

The New York Yankees outfielder struggled in 2022, hitting .216 in 130 games and losing his spot among the regular outfield rotation. His inconsistency at the plate had many fans calling for a replacement. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it looks like Yankees fans will need...
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
TexansDaily

Source Reveals Deshaun Watson 'Locked In' Mindset In Move to Browns Practice

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson will play and start against the Houston Texans for the Cleveland Browns in his return to NRG Stadium. In the meantime, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is "locked in and ready to go," according to a source close to the situation. Watson has been diligently training during his 11-game NFL suspension. He returns to practice this week and is preparing for his first game back on Dec. 4 against the Texans, who traded him to the Browns this offseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
TexansDaily

Texans and Stale Offense Trail Giants at Halftime

Different week, same story for the Houston Texans and their offense. Halfway through their matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans trail 7-3, thanks in large part to their continued ineptitude on the offense side of the ball. The problems began and still...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley

Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade notable young player?

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy