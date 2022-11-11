Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week.

The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. While the loss cemented Houston's NFL worst record, there was some bright spots regarding the future of the franchise.

Rooking running back Dameon Pierce roared for a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries in the defeat. Pierce leads all rookies in rushing yards with 678 and he's sixth overall in the NFL. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano was also a big hit. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a two-yard touchdown catch.

If the NFL season was over today, the Texans would own the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. Meanwhile, the Giants are racing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York hopes Kenny Golladay can return vs. Houston to boost the team’s wide receiver group.

INJURY UPDATE: Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to the team after missing the Texans' Thursday night loss for personal reasons after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn't traded at the NFL deadline.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Giants.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: CBS|KHOU 11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Lovie Smith's high praise for Pierce:

"Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives. On what we want to be - a running football team, physical, running attack - our tailback … kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.