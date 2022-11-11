Honoring promise to address Comprehensive Toxics Act

Millions of veterans should soon have access to VA health care and disability benefits for illnesses linked to burn pits, atomic radiation, Agent Orange and other toxicants.

On Aug. 2, Congress passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. It’s the most comprehensive hazardous exposure legislation for veterans in U.S. history. President Biden, surrounded by veterans and advocates, signed the measure into law Aug. 10 after the Senate finally approved it on an 86-11 vote.

The new law covers generations of former U.S. service members, from those subjected to nuclear weapons testing beginning in the 1940s to the men and women who lived and worked amid chemical weapons waste, radiation, jet-fuel contamination and additional poisons in the early years of the war in Afghanistan.

More than three million post-9/11 veterans who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan are the largest group covered by the measure. The bill adds 23 presumptive conditions for cancers and respiratory illnesses caused by burn pits and two new presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure. It provides veterans 10 years of VA health care after they leave the military and allows some individuals to sue over toxicant-laced drinking water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Ongoing is a provision for a scientific framework for establishing future presumptive conditions for the next generations of veterans exposed to toxicants.

Past American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said, “It would not have passed without the tireless efforts of our American Legion family and friends who contacted lawmakers and encouraged them to do right by America’s veterans.”

Ralph Bozella, a Vietnam War Army veteran and chairman of the Legion’s Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission, said, “It looks like Congress and VA have learned lessons about veterans’ toxic exposure, and this bill is addressing that.”

Bozella also said, “In addition to implementation oversight on behalf of affected veterans, The American Legion will also work to ensure that VA receive the funds to fulfill the PACT Act’s promises. There are always concerns when it comes to presumptive conditions and when it comes to getting compensation and health care. The American Legion staff and volunteers stand ready to help through the Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission in any way we can.”

The Legion will also encourage the VA to provide health care to as many veterans as possible as the process plays out. Dillard said, “I encourage all veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military to contact American Legion service officers for free assistance. American Legion service officers are happy to help.”