ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin Independent Age

Honoring promise to address Comprehensive Toxics Act

By Linda Hommes
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

Millions of veterans should soon have access to VA health care and disability benefits for illnesses linked to burn pits, atomic radiation, Agent Orange and other toxicants.

On Aug. 2, Congress passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. It’s the most comprehensive hazardous exposure legislation for veterans in U.S. history. President Biden, surrounded by veterans and advocates, signed the measure into law Aug. 10 after the Senate finally approved it on an 86-11 vote.

The new law covers generations of former U.S. service members, from those subjected to nuclear weapons testing beginning in the 1940s to the men and women who lived and worked amid chemical weapons waste, radiation, jet-fuel contamination and additional poisons in the early years of the war in Afghanistan.

More than three million post-9/11 veterans who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan are the largest group covered by the measure. The bill adds 23 presumptive conditions for cancers and respiratory illnesses caused by burn pits and two new presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure. It provides veterans 10 years of VA health care after they leave the military and allows some individuals to sue over toxicant-laced drinking water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Ongoing is a provision for a scientific framework for establishing future presumptive conditions for the next generations of veterans exposed to toxicants.

Past American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said, “It would not have passed without the tireless efforts of our American Legion family and friends who contacted lawmakers and encouraged them to do right by America’s veterans.”

Ralph Bozella, a Vietnam War Army veteran and chairman of the Legion’s Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission, said, “It looks like Congress and VA have learned lessons about veterans’ toxic exposure, and this bill is addressing that.”

Bozella also said, “In addition to implementation oversight on behalf of affected veterans, The American Legion will also work to ensure that VA receive the funds to fulfill the PACT Act’s promises. There are always concerns when it comes to presumptive conditions and when it comes to getting compensation and health care. The American Legion staff and volunteers stand ready to help through the Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission in any way we can.”

The Legion will also encourage the VA to provide health care to as many veterans as possible as the process plays out. Dillard said, “I encourage all veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military to contact American Legion service officers for free assistance. American Legion service officers are happy to help.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump announcement - live: Pence says GOP has ‘better choices’ for 2024 ahead of Mar-a-Lago event

As Donald Trump looks set to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run tonight, former vice president Mike Pence has said that the US will have “better choices in the future” than the former president.In a newly released interview with ABC, Mr Pence said he will be giving “prayerful consideration” to launching his own 2024 White House bid.Mr Trump continues to amp up his supporters in anticipation of the announcement, writing on Truth Social that “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”He is expected to make the announcement...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Republicans on cusp of taking House but support for Kevin McCarthy uncertain

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
GEORGIA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
207
Followers
410
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy