Read full article on original website
Related
See clueless Yosemite tourist dangling legs off the edge of Half Dome
Half Dome is one of Yosemite's most popular hikes, but the National Park Service warns against irresponsible behavior. A visitor to Yosemite National Park may find himself in hot water after sharing a video of himself dangling his legs over the edge of Half Dome. The man climbed up wielding a selfie stick and recorded himself unsteadily edging out onto a rock protruding from the top of the dome.
Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. You may have noticed that a lot of recently released bikes have their cables routed through the upper headset bearing. Let’s just say this move has proven a little controversial among Pinkbike’s commenters. One obvious downside is that replacing that upper bearing is going to involve detaching the brake hoses and the dropper and shifter cables.
The Best National-Park Badges, Maps, and Souvenirs You Can Only Get by Visiting
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Visiting a national park is its own reward, but there’s nothing like snagging a token you can reminisce over. Plus, collections of NPS paraphernalia are a great way to notch how many parks you’ve been to. Of course, LNT best practices mean you should leave that rock where you found it, but luckily park visitor centers have fun badge programs, awesome maps, and plenty of other souvenirs to choose from. Here are some fan favorites.
Mudhugger Gravelhugger front and rear fender / guard review - maintaining gravel misadventure throughout the winter
In the last few years the guys at Mudhugger have achieved something never thought to be possible; they’ve develop a mountain bike fender / mudguard that protects the bike and rider and is stable on rough terrain. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve even managed to make the fender an acceptable piece of kit on to run on an MTB – they've even featured in downhill World Cup races.
cohaitungchi.com
How Long Does It Take To Hike 7 Miles (Answered)
Most people envision spending hours trekking through the woods and scaling steep mountains when they think of hiking. But what if you don’t want an extreme challenge? What if you just want to go for a walk in the woods? So, how long does it take to hike 7 miles?
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0