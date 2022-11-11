Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Visiting a national park is its own reward, but there’s nothing like snagging a token you can reminisce over. Plus, collections of NPS paraphernalia are a great way to notch how many parks you’ve been to. Of course, LNT best practices mean you should leave that rock where you found it, but luckily park visitor centers have fun badge programs, awesome maps, and plenty of other souvenirs to choose from. Here are some fan favorites.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO