Man Runs From Police, Crashes Into Building Near Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man's arrested after a police chase that ends with him hitting a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway around 5:00 a.m. but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a building at 520 Southeast 4th Street and ran inside, but was later found and arrested. Police say the suspect has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Des Moines Woman in Custody After Hit-and-Run Incident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a woman is in custody after she injured a woman while trying to retrieve her car that had been towed. Police say 18 year-old Anjlena Achwiel's car was privately towed from an apartment complex on November 9th. Police say she went to the towing service, located her vehicle, and rammed it through two fences, one of which hit a nearby pedestrian as Achweil fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48 year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in serious but stable condition. Achweil faces the following charges:
Catch the fun this weekend
Alex Wilson with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Preventing and managing diabetes with eye appointment
November is National Diabetes Month, and your local optometrist is an important part of your care team when it comes to the disease. Optometrist Jason Maasdam with Eye Health Solutions shares advice for managing and preventing disease. The Iowa Optometric Association is located in West Des Moines. For more information,...
