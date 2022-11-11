ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Driver in critical condition after big rig and truck involved in crash on Grand Parkway

SPRING, Texas — All westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Birnham Woods in Spring are closed following a big rig crash. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday after the big rig was left dangling off the main lanes of SH 99. Officials said a box truck left the roadway and the 18-wheeler almost followed. Details on how the crash happened aren't available at this time.
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — A police officer was injured when a suspected drunk driver hit them while they were involved in a separate chase in southwest Houston early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Hillcroft Street just off the Southwest Freeway. Houston police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department. On Saturday, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Second Ward apartment catches fire, investigation into cause underway

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at an apartment in Second Ward overnight Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Everton St. near Buffalo Bayou. Responding firefighters came across a two-story apartment with heavy flames showing. Crews immediately went into...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
