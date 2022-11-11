Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Driver in critical condition after big rig and truck involved in crash on Grand Parkway
SPRING, Texas — All westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Birnham Woods in Spring are closed following a big rig crash. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday after the big rig was left dangling off the main lanes of SH 99. Officials said a box truck left the roadway and the 18-wheeler almost followed. Details on how the crash happened aren't available at this time.
Truck runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a truck went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the...
Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A police officer was injured when a suspected drunk driver hit them while they were involved in a separate chase in southwest Houston early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Hillcroft Street just off the Southwest Freeway. Houston police...
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accident
A driver in Houston was placed in handcuffs Sunday morning after he slammed into a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle that was being used to shut down the freeway for an accident up ahead. I was able to capture his arrest on camera and witnessed the accident firsthand.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston crash: Man dancing on 18-wheeler knocked off under bridge, police say
HOUSTON - A man dancing on the trailer of an 18-wheeler died after he was knocked off while going under a bridge, Houston police say. A 25-year-old man died in the crash that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday along the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street. According to police, an...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department. On Saturday, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed during crash in west Houston, roads closed following investigation
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly car crash in west Houston Wednesday afternoon. It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Richmond Ave. and Woodland Park. It's unclear what led up to the crash, but at least one person died.
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill closes eastbound lanes on I-10 at Houston Avenue for several hours, officials say
HOUSTON – All eastbound lanes on I-10 closed were closed for several hours due to a hazmat spill involving a heavy truck on Monday morning, according to Houston TranStar. The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. on I-10 Katy at Houston Avenue. The cause of the spill is unknown....
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects charged after 2 men shot, killed while sitting inside SW Houston restaurant in October, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police arrested two suspects in connection with a double shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant that killed two men while they were sitting inside last month. Bich Xuan Dang and Hieu Trong Nguyen, both 49, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Hahn Minh...
Family files lawsuit against company whose garbage truck driver hit, killed young woman on bicycle
HOUSTON — The family of a cyclist who was killed is suing the company who owns the garbage truck that hit her last month near Hobby Airport. Bre’Ana Powell, 27, was riding her bike on her way home from work like she did every day when she was hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Broadway and Morley streets.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
Crews worked for hours on Monday morning to clear an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County. Some lanes reopened before noon along the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler was flipped over on its side under the overpass.
Man dancing on 18-wheeler died after being knocked off under Tuam Street bridge, police say
The 25-year-old either jumped or climbed onto the top of the truck's trailer. The man didn't dance for long before he was knocked off while passing under a Houston bridge, police said.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
fox26houston.com
Second Ward apartment catches fire, investigation into cause underway
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at an apartment in Second Ward overnight Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Everton St. near Buffalo Bayou. Responding firefighters came across a two-story apartment with heavy flames showing. Crews immediately went into...
All clear issued for La Porte following warehouse fire, officials say
LA PORTE, Texas — Officials have given an all clear for La Porte after a warehouse fire burned for several hours overnight. The fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday at a warehouse along South 5th Street near State Highway 146. The La Porte Fire Department was concerned chemicals were...
Power back on for thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers after storms push through
The reported outages peaked at about 6,400 customers impacted when storms blew through Monday afternoon.
cw39.com
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
Beltway reopens after deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash involving several vehicles and pedestrians is under investigation in west Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit. Precinct 5 said at least two...
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0