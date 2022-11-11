Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: 4 reasons underdogs Boone, Science Hill could win
When Science Hill and Daniel Boone hit the road for Friday’s football state quarterfinals, both will be in the role of under- dog. From a statewide perspective, Maryville is trending as a 93% favorite to beat the Hilltoppers. Knoxville West has grown to a 97% favorite to end the Trailblazers’ season.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone, Hilltoppers still breathing thanks to old-school approach
Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?. They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs getting ready to end season at Mississippi State
JOHNSON CITY — The end is near for the East Tennessee State football team, and that might be a good thing. In a season of more challenges than they had expected, the Bucs are facing their sternest test in their final game. They play at Mississippi State (6-3) on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women win second game in a row
EASTON, Pa. — Jiselle Thomas scored 22 points, Jakhyia Davis added 16 and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Lafayette 65-45 on Sunday. The Bucs (2-1) earned their second consecutive road win and have already doubled their nonconference victory total from last year.
Kingsport Times-News
Senior Day festivities foretell changes coming for ETSU football roster
JOHNSON CITY — Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities. Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played...
Kingsport Times-News
Holston ends Rye Cove's dream season in 1D quarters
CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s dream football season didn’t have the Hollywood ending, but the Eagles made sure it was an inspirational story nevertheless. The Eagles fought to the end of Saturday’s VHSL Region 1D playoff game, a 31-8 loss to Holston. An example came on a fourth-and-17 play in the final minute when Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane connected with Carter Roach-Hodge for a 52-yard pass. And on the game’s final play, Lane hit Jay Bowen for an 18-yard pass that moved the ball to the Holston 3-yard line.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Cavs open 2-0 after win over Flagler
WISE — Virginia-Wise continued its strong start Sunday and Nia Vanzant could not be happier. The redshirt junior scored a game-high 18 points in the Cavaliers’ 66-57 women’s basketball win over Flagler in the Peach Belt/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Reece's Pioneers edge Horne's Titans in Region 1D slugfest
NICKELSVILLE — Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday. It was Reece’s final 2-point conversion that made the biggest difference, however, and allowed the Pioneers to upend Twin Springs 51-49 in the Region 1D football quarterfinals.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils sweep into state volleyball semifinals
GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday. Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs drop Asheville final to Ragin' Cajuns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Louisiana’s long-range shooting trumped East Tennessee State’s inside power in Sunday’s title game of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) made 10 of 21 shots from 3-point range in an 81-77 men’s basketball victory. Meanwhile, the Bucs...
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the time of the Vietnam War.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s BlueSky Institute highlighted by Google
East Tennessee State University’s BlueSky Tennessee Institute, a pivotal partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been highlighted by Google. A blog is live on Google Cloud, a recognition of Google’s collaboration as an industry and learning partner. View the blog here (https://bit.ly/3A3GdaO).
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Kingsport Times-News
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
Comments / 0