ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the time of the Vietnam War.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO