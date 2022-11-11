ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Gameday: Two Premier Second-Year Talents Face Off

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

To wrap up a stretch of home games this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center.

The Raptors are in the playoff picture at this point, while the Thunder have lost four-straight contests. Regardless, this isn’t expected to be a blowout game, but rather a competitive one.

Tonight will be Oklahoma City’s debut of their brand new City Edition uniforms that released earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2AKv_0j7DaRvI00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 221 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the best player on the Thunder, there’s an interesting dynamic with one of his teammates in tonight’s game.

The matchup between second-year players Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes will be fascinating to watch. They were taken two picks apart from one another in the 2021 NBA Draft and both had great success as rookies. Tonight, they’ll have the chance to go head-to-head which should be extremely exciting.

One of the major keys to this game will be the play of Aleksej Pokusevski. All season long, Oklahoma City plays well when he is having a good night. If the Serbian prospect is able to play at a high level, the Thunder should have a good chance of winning.

Not to mention, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging more than 30 points per game this season and will absolutely be the focal point of the offense. Oklahoma City goes as he goes.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-5)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

This will be Oklahoma City’s last home game of the week. On Sunday, the Thunder will start a road trip in New York against the Knicks.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City's Backcourt Shines in Madison Square Garden Matchup

Oklahoma City had its best offensive showing of the season on Sunday, and one that will certainly be hard to top again this season. The Thunder knocked off the Knicks in New York 145-135 behind a blistering 62.5% from the floor and 54.8% from behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma City’s ball movement was a thing of beauty, as everyone seemed to be looking for the extra pass.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Warriors’ Center James Wiseman

Sitting at 6-7 with several quality wins under their belt, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already proven they’re on the up-and-up. But with no real path towards contention this season, general Manager Sam Presti is likely looking, at least one more time, towards the NBA Draft to improve the team. And for that reason, continuing to lean on young player development is the current strategy for OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
747
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy