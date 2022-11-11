Thunder Gameday: Two Premier Second-Year Talents Face Off

To wrap up a stretch of home games this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center.

The Raptors are in the playoff picture at this point, while the Thunder have lost four-straight contests. Regardless, this isn’t expected to be a blowout game, but rather a competitive one.

Tonight will be Oklahoma City’s debut of their brand new City Edition uniforms that released earlier this week.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 221 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the best player on the Thunder, there’s an interesting dynamic with one of his teammates in tonight’s game.

The matchup between second-year players Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes will be fascinating to watch. They were taken two picks apart from one another in the 2021 NBA Draft and both had great success as rookies. Tonight, they’ll have the chance to go head-to-head which should be extremely exciting.

One of the major keys to this game will be the play of Aleksej Pokusevski. All season long, Oklahoma City plays well when he is having a good night. If the Serbian prospect is able to play at a high level, the Thunder should have a good chance of winning.

Not to mention, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging more than 30 points per game this season and will absolutely be the focal point of the offense. Oklahoma City goes as he goes.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-5)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

This will be Oklahoma City’s last home game of the week. On Sunday, the Thunder will start a road trip in New York against the Knicks.

