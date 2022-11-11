ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

WWII veterans’ stories uncovered in research project at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery

By Ellen Moynihan, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The World War II veterans — members of the “Greatest Generation” — are the focus of an extensive research project at Brooklyn’s famed Green-Wood Cemetery.

The men and women profiled will be honored at a ceremony at their picturesque resting place on Saturday, the day after Veterans Day.

The World War II Project began at Green-Wood in early 2021 and has identified 370 people buried at the 478-acre cemetery who worked to defeat Adolf Hitler.

“Some of them fought their way from island to island in the Pacific, and some of them fought their way from Normandy to Germany, some were in Dachau. We have a fellow here who was a guard during the Nuremberg trials,” said Jeff Richman, the cemetery’s historian.

Brooklyn native and Army Nurse Elizabeth Feldhusen helped treat prisoners in a concentration camp in 1945, having no idea of the atrocities that she would witness.

“She wound up in Germany never having heard of a concentration camp,” said Richman. “Then they saw this incredible horror there, people were dying of starvation and disease.”

Stories initially came in from family members of veterans, but in some cases, researchers picked up where family lore left off, resulting in surprises for their children or great-grandchildren.

“People in reading their biographies have discovered things they had no idea about,” said Richman. “We even had one or two marriages that people didn’t know their parents were involved in.”

One couple, Anna and Frederick Eidinger, met because of their shared work in the war effort and have been laid to rest together at Green-Wood.

“Mom and Dad met after Dad came back from his service in World War II. They both worked at the Sperry Gyroscope company,” said Barbara Eidinger of Greenwood Heights. “All of his civvy trousers were too short and people were laughing, but Mom felt bad about it. She offered to turn the cuffs down on his trousers, so that sparked something.”

Anna worked on electrical panels for battleships and enjoyed the camaraderie, said her daughter.

“When they had to work during the holidays they would manage to make it merry. They were with each other, so someone would collect everyone’s meat rations, someone would bring in meat and vegetables, someone would bring in a roasting pan. They had an oven that they used to put the panels in for part of that process and they would put the meat in.”

Eidinger says her mother went to work each day in a dress and high heels, switching to pants and saddle shoes for the factory.

“If you worked hard, it didn’t matter whether you were a man or a woman, that’s what she imparted in me,” she said.

Eidinger’s father, a veteran of the Army Air Corps, as the Air Force was known then, ended up working at Sperry for 49 years, and frequently on projects she knew nothing about until later in life.

“He worked on control systems and guidance systems,” said Eidinger. “He didn’t talk about these things at home until maybe the project was over. He had security clearances.”

Eidinger found certificates from NASA honoring her father’s work on Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 as well as the Polaris missle.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” she said. “You put things away and say you’ll look at them someday. This turned out to be the someday.”

The event on Saturday runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and will feature researchers, volunteers, a photographer who took pictures of the vets’ headstones and family members.

One special guest will be sharing firsthand memories of World War II.

Richman described meeting veteran Joe Coury by chance on the cemetery grounds as he paid respects to his brother, who also served.

“He turned around and he had a baseball cap that has his ship on it that said Navy. I said, ‘Excuse me are you a World War II veteran?’ and he said he was.”

“Ordinary people and extraordinary people both stepped forward and served their country,” said Richman. “It’s important to tell these stories and get this perspective and not be an isolationist, and you have to defend the world order and democracy.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Boxer Chuck Wepner, the inspiration for ‘Rocky,’ honored in Bayonne, N.J., with statue

The Bayonne Bleeder got bronzed. Chuck Wepner, the heavyweight slugger who inspired Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character when he shockingly knocked down Muhammad Ali in the ninth round of their 1975 championship bout, was honored Saturday with a larger-than-life bronze statue in his hometown of Bayonne, N.J. It’s a fitting tribute for the popular brawler known as the Bayonne Bleeder for ...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

VIDEO: Scooter thieves drag child down Queens sidewalk

A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens sidewalk by a mugger on a scooter who grabbed her chain is now scared to leave her home. “They’re the worst human beings alive,” the child said of her attackers. “I’m scared to go out in the streets.” The duo are being sought for seven recent chain-snatching robberies, four of them in one day. The Queens girl, the first victim in the pattern, ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC Girl Scout troops come roaring back after pandemic pause

After the doldrums of the pandemic, 6-year-old Gwendolyn Villanueva of East New York, Brooklyn, was ready to make new friends, learn new things and just have fun. Her mom signed her up for the Girl Scouts in late 2021, contributing to the organization’s recent spike in growth following a sharp drop in participation during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “It’s an opening for a lot of the girls and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Trio opens fire on Brooklyn street; completely miss their target: VIDEO

Meet the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Three gunmen fired off eight rounds at a rival at a Brooklyn street corner, but all they managed to hit was the broad side of a building, police said Saturday. The suspects, who was each armed with a pistol and took turns firing at their target, covered the corner of Ave. L and E. 92nd St. in Canarsie in gun smoke during the 4:15 p.m. clash on Nov. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.

A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD searching for Manhattan gunman

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who fired a gun in front of 15 West 38th Street in Manhattan on Thursday. According to police, the entered the roadway before pointing a black handgun and firing one shot at his intended victim. The incident was captured on video. Now, detectives from the NYPD are asking the public to help identify the unknown gunman. The shooting took place at around 8 pm. One car seen entering the video suddenly stopped and tried to back up away from harms way as nearby pedestrians ran for The post NYPD searching for Manhattan gunman appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy