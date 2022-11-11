Chevrolet had to contend with a massive fiasco over Chevy Bolt battery pack fires late last year, which the company attributed to two rare manufacturing defects in its lithium-ion cells produced by LG Energy Solutions. The issue had forced the company to halt production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt in the Orion, Michigan plant for a few months to fix the issue, as well as recall every Bolt made since 2016 for software fixes and full battery replacements. Now, with the batteries fixed and production up and running again, Chevrolet is looking to put the whole ordeal behind it and re-launch the Bolt nameplate. That has resulted in an aggressive advertising campaign, as well as price cuts for 2023. With effect, the (now hopefully fire-proof) models offer incredible value for money. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is peppy, well-equipped, offers a good range, and is good-looking. The new Inflation Reduction Act could make it the cheapest EV you can buy in America, further adding to its appeal. Here's all you need to know about it.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO