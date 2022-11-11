Read full article on original website
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4-Door: Performance, Price, And Photos
An S-Class and a GTR walk into a bar…sounds like the beginning of (an incredibly nerdy) joke, right? But that just about sums up the position of the AMG GT 63 4-Door in the Mercedes lineup. With a name almost as unnecessarily long as the car itself, it is full of contradictions that shouldn't work on paper, yet Mercedes has managed to pull it off. The GT 4-Door is an undeniably good super-sedan. Sorry, ‘coupe’--or hatchback? Do you see how confusing it gets?
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman Review: A Boutique Crossover Alternative?
The MINI brand doesn’t break down its car sales by model but sufficed to say the Clubman is bringing up the rear. The higher-riding, SUV-styled Countryman has relegated the Clubman to ultra-niche status, and as such MINI is expected to end production in 2024. But for iconoclasts the Clubman is quite possibly the perfect foil to automotive conformity and this new special edition cements its individuality.
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
The Fabulous History Of The Ford F-100
Today, the Ford F-Series is the most popular selling pickup in the Ford lineup and has the distinguished title of being the best-selling truck for 45 years. This not only means that you love Ford trucks, but that the majority of the people throughout the nation do as well. Before the F-150, a group of trucks started back before World War II, but they were not truly trucks yet; not until the first generation of trucks based on Ford's own chassis were built after the war. That is where the actual history of the F-100 starts, beginning with the first generation in 1948.
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Custom Honda Dax 125 Looks All Sorts Of Crazy In Its Cruiser Avatar
The Honda Dax ST 125 is the company’s newest mini moto, and it has already made a lot of fans. Thailand’s K-Speed is part of this fan club, and the shop often uses its epic customization skills on the mini moto to create stunning builds like this utterly bonkers Dax cafe racer. For its latest project, though, the K-Speed team has transformed the ST 125 into an old-school cruiser replete with standout elements. Here’s a closer look.
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: Premium Features At An Unbeatable Price
When the Palisade arrived for the 2020 model year it immediately catapulted Hyundai into a higher atmosphere; any residual, cheap car stigma was cast away once and for all. Along with its corporate counterpart the Kia Telluride, the Palisade has upended the three-row crossover segment with a combination of bold styling, an overabundance of features, and hard-to-believe pricing. Now in its 4th year of production, Hyundai has given the Palisade the once-over focusing on technology updates and styling tweaks.
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki KLX300 Is The Ultimate Trail Bike
You are ready to say goodbye to the pavement and head off-road. There is just one problem. You can’t do that on just any old street bike. The smooth tires of your road bike will gain no traction on the dirt. The heavyweight and bulky design will make it hard to balance on uneven terrain. Then there are the unsuitable riding positions that will make it impossible for you to stand on the pegs and balance. What you need is a bike built for the trails. The Kawasaki KLX300 is just that bike. Walk through the features and learn about 10 reasons why the KLX300 is the ultimate trail bike for your next off-road adventure.
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
2024 Porsche Macan EV: 603 Reasons To Avoid The Tesla Model Y
It's little to no secret at this point that the next-generation 2024 Porsche Macan compact luxury SUV will be fully electric. As a matter of fact, our spy photographers have already captured prototypes of the Macan EV undergoing testing in Europe. Porsche has remained tightlipped about the details of its future performance crossover EV that aims to rival the Tesla Model Y - until now.
Why Manufacturers Are Getting EVs Completely Wrong
In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, we may be drastically increasing it. Automotive manufacturers are focusing their EV efforts on the completely wrong type of vehicle – this depletes resources, creates inconveniences, and is costing millions of dollars. We believe that there is a better approach to the whole problem, one that is far easier to achieve, is better not just for the health of our planet but also our own, and is something that can be implemented in a relatively short period of time. Here's how this can be done.
This G87 M2 Touring Rendering Open Doors To Newer And More Practical Possibilities
BMW revealed the much anticipated M2 Coupe in Oct. 2022. While it brings significant improvements over the previous generation, the car certainly did invite a lot of controversies, especially for its boxy aesthetic. If the existing design quirks of the new G87 M2 are not enough, we have a few rendered photos of an M2 Touring, penned by sugardesign_1.
Lexus GX 460: The Mid-Size Luxury SUV That Nobody Is Talking About
Like its parent company Toyota, Lexus is also known to be one of the most reliable car brands in the world. Since its inception, the Japanese luxury brand aimed to a thorn in the sights of Mercedes, and it has been doing a good job at it. While Toyota and Lexus are in the process of reimagining their respective product lineups, a few of the old-school models have purposefully been left untouched and still carry on. Among them is the Lexus GX460, which is the last old-school SUV. Here’s what makes it unique and why it’s probably a good idea to consider one in 2023.
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
The Lamborghini Sterrato Will Be the World's Craziest Unofficial Rally Car
After numerous teasers, Lamborghini has finally officially introduced its all-terrain supercar, at least in photos and video reels. It is undoubtedly bittersweet news, too, since it will be the final iteration of Lamborghini’s unadulterated V-10 performance. The Huracán Sterrato will make its public debut during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 1, but we will have a clearer idea of its capabilities and more detailed specifications on Nov. 30. Until then, Lamborghini has teased the Sterrato in action as it prepares to take on a new rival - despite its niche market standing as a supercar with abilities off the paved paths - the Porsche 911 Dakar.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Could Start At Under $20,000, Courtesy Of The Inflation Reduction Act!
Chevrolet had to contend with a massive fiasco over Chevy Bolt battery pack fires late last year, which the company attributed to two rare manufacturing defects in its lithium-ion cells produced by LG Energy Solutions. The issue had forced the company to halt production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt in the Orion, Michigan plant for a few months to fix the issue, as well as recall every Bolt made since 2016 for software fixes and full battery replacements. Now, with the batteries fixed and production up and running again, Chevrolet is looking to put the whole ordeal behind it and re-launch the Bolt nameplate. That has resulted in an aggressive advertising campaign, as well as price cuts for 2023. With effect, the (now hopefully fire-proof) models offer incredible value for money. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is peppy, well-equipped, offers a good range, and is good-looking. The new Inflation Reduction Act could make it the cheapest EV you can buy in America, further adding to its appeal. Here's all you need to know about it.
