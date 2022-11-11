Read full article on original website
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Top Speed
Why Manufacturers Are Getting EVs Completely Wrong
In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, we may be drastically increasing it. Automotive manufacturers are focusing their EV efforts on the completely wrong type of vehicle – this depletes resources, creates inconveniences, and is costing millions of dollars. We believe that there is a better approach to the whole problem, one that is far easier to achieve, is better not just for the health of our planet but also our own, and is something that can be implemented in a relatively short period of time. Here's how this can be done.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
Top Speed
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Could Start At Under $20,000, Courtesy Of The Inflation Reduction Act!
Chevrolet had to contend with a massive fiasco over Chevy Bolt battery pack fires late last year, which the company attributed to two rare manufacturing defects in its lithium-ion cells produced by LG Energy Solutions. The issue had forced the company to halt production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt in the Orion, Michigan plant for a few months to fix the issue, as well as recall every Bolt made since 2016 for software fixes and full battery replacements. Now, with the batteries fixed and production up and running again, Chevrolet is looking to put the whole ordeal behind it and re-launch the Bolt nameplate. That has resulted in an aggressive advertising campaign, as well as price cuts for 2023. With effect, the (now hopefully fire-proof) models offer incredible value for money. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is peppy, well-equipped, offers a good range, and is good-looking. The new Inflation Reduction Act could make it the cheapest EV you can buy in America, further adding to its appeal. Here's all you need to know about it.
Top Speed
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Top Speed
2023 KIA Telluride: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 KIA Telluride made its debut at the New York International Auto Show along with the Hyundai Palisade. Given the Telluride's success and popularity since it first hit the road back in 2019, Kia decided not to deviate too far from the equation that has made it among the best-selling three-row SUVs in the U.S.
Top Speed
2024 Porsche Macan EV: 603 Reasons To Avoid The Tesla Model Y
It's little to no secret at this point that the next-generation 2024 Porsche Macan compact luxury SUV will be fully electric. As a matter of fact, our spy photographers have already captured prototypes of the Macan EV undergoing testing in Europe. Porsche has remained tightlipped about the details of its future performance crossover EV that aims to rival the Tesla Model Y - until now.
Top Speed
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
Top Speed
Here’s How the Hyundai Ioniq Portfolio Is Shaping Up
Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.
Top Speed
2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: Premium Features At An Unbeatable Price
When the Palisade arrived for the 2020 model year it immediately catapulted Hyundai into a higher atmosphere; any residual, cheap car stigma was cast away once and for all. Along with its corporate counterpart the Kia Telluride, the Palisade has upended the three-row crossover segment with a combination of bold styling, an overabundance of features, and hard-to-believe pricing. Now in its 4th year of production, Hyundai has given the Palisade the once-over focusing on technology updates and styling tweaks.
Top Speed
This G87 M2 Touring Rendering Open Doors To Newer And More Practical Possibilities
BMW revealed the much anticipated M2 Coupe in Oct. 2022. While it brings significant improvements over the previous generation, the car certainly did invite a lot of controversies, especially for its boxy aesthetic. If the existing design quirks of the new G87 M2 are not enough, we have a few rendered photos of an M2 Touring, penned by sugardesign_1.
Top Speed
Japanese Giants Like Kawasaki And Honda Aren't Dominating The Extreme Enduro Racing Scene Like Before
The leading venues for dirtbike racing have been motocross and supercross for the better part of a century now. In these arenas, Japanese manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and (decreasingly) Suzuki have populated the pits and the podiums, with KTM and sibling brands Husqvarna and GASGAS only making substantial headway in the last 10-20 years (depending on how you define “substantial”). Against this backdrop, the rapid ascendance of lesser-known makers like Sherco and Beta to the upper ranks of hard enduro and endurocross racing is all the more impressive.
Top Speed
The Ferrari F12 Novitec N-Largo S' V-12 Soundtrack Is Absolutely Invigorating
There are only a handful of cars that just about every enthusiast can enjoy listening to. Some people favor JDM legends while others prefer supercars or the burble of a big V-8, even the most diehard Nissan Skyline fans can agree that the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT are some of the best sounding vehicles ever made, and the most AMG-focused enthusiast can admit that the 20B rotary engine is incredible to hear. But there are some brands that almost always have a successful sound - and Ferrari is one of them.
Top Speed
Here's What A Mitsubishi Eclipse EV Should Really Look Like
There was a time when the Eclipse was one of the best cars offered by Mitsubishi. Produced between 1989 and 2011, the Eclipse went through four different generations - each looking completely different from the one before. However, the only two that matter are the first two generations - the ones built when Mitsubishi was still working with Chrysler. They were not powerful cars, but their engines offered amazing tuning capability, which is why the Eclipse was loved by such companies. After an absence of six years, the Eclipse name was brought back to the market, but this time as a weird crossover. It was the current market's requirements that took something that once was a great car and transformed it into a boring-looking SUV. But what if the real Eclipse makes a comeback? Designer "Kolesa" imagined what a modern Eclipse could look like, but instead of a four-cylinder engine, his concept is powered by electricity.
Top Speed
The MC20 Cielo Shows That Maserati Is Still At The Top Of Its Game
When you first see the 2023 MC20 Cielo, you can't help but be impressed. It is a work of art, inside and out. But, don't let its beauty deceive you—this car is also built for performance. The MC20 Cielo is the first time Maserati has ever dropped the top on one of its mid-engine supercars, and let me tell you; it was worth the wait! The Cielo is an exotic convertible that you can drive every day. Its name, "Cielo", means "sky" in Italian, and the fits this drop-top. Every part of it is made to stimulate your senses and give you an unmatched experience. But, does this convertible offer the same performance as a hardtop? Well, yes, the Cielo handles like a dream with its twin-turbo dry-sump Nettuno V-6 engine, and with the retractable roof, you can enjoy the sun and scenery while driving. Even better, you can drop the top in 12 seconds at a speed of up to 31 mph, which is fast. The company is said to have pre-planned the MC20's carbon-fiber body structure to be convertible, thus making the process of the MC20's conversion much more straightforward. Enough of the romance for this beauty; let's talk about what truly matters.
Top Speed
The Chevy Vega Is A Forgotten And Underappreciated Car
For many, when they hear the name Chevy Vega they cringe in disgust. It has had a reputation for a long time as being one of the worst cars ever created. It has even been claimed that the Vega was one of the biggest reasons that GM had financial issues, which may be part of the reason, but it can definitely not be the root cause of its problems. On the other hand, some muscle car builders love the Vega, even if they are afraid to admit it. The car was easy to build, was light and nimble, and since it is a Chevrolet product, it is easy to find parts at affordable prices. Let's dig into this underappreciated car to see why it is a car worth remembering.
Top Speed
The New Volvo EX90 Is The Polestar 3 For Families
Since the takeover by Geely, Swedish car brand Volvo has shown what it is made of. Models such as the XC90 and XC60 have delighted customers around the globe in the past decade with their clear design and very good quality. But Volvo is also slowly but surely entering the age of electro mobility. And so it's not surprising that the brand's new top SUV, the EX90, is now heralding the new age. And this model is far from being a buzzkill, but rather the Polestar 3 for families.
