When you first see the 2023 MC20 Cielo, you can't help but be impressed. It is a work of art, inside and out. But, don't let its beauty deceive you—this car is also built for performance. The MC20 Cielo is the first time Maserati has ever dropped the top on one of its mid-engine supercars, and let me tell you; it was worth the wait! The Cielo is an exotic convertible that you can drive every day. Its name, "Cielo", means "sky" in Italian, and the fits this drop-top. Every part of it is made to stimulate your senses and give you an unmatched experience. But, does this convertible offer the same performance as a hardtop? Well, yes, the Cielo handles like a dream with its twin-turbo dry-sump Nettuno V-6 engine, and with the retractable roof, you can enjoy the sun and scenery while driving. Even better, you can drop the top in 12 seconds at a speed of up to 31 mph, which is fast. The company is said to have pre-planned the MC20's carbon-fiber body structure to be convertible, thus making the process of the MC20's conversion much more straightforward. Enough of the romance for this beauty; let's talk about what truly matters.

23 HOURS AGO