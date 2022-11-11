Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
How to preload ‘Warzone 2’ for all platforms
Though Warzone 2 players won’t be able to jump into the new battle royale until tomorrow (November 16), it’s worth downloading the game ahead of launch so that you can start playing as soon as it’s live – to that end, here’s when (and how) to preload Warzone 2.
‘Warzone 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 2’ will share a nonlinear Battle Pass
An advert for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s Battle Pass has revealed significant changes to the system, as players will be able to influence which rewards they unlock first. As detailed in the below video, Call of Duty‘s upcoming Battle Pass will feature a non-linear...
‘Grand Theft Auto’: Rockstar Games rejected Eminem movie deal
Rockstar Games turned down an opportunity to launch a Grand Theft Audio film starring Eminem, according to a new BBC podcast. Kirk Ewing, a games industry veteran and friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, told the Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game podcast that a Hollywood agent brought the potential deal to him.
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
‘The Walking Dead’ producer launches new game studio
The Walking Dead producer Sharon Tal Yguado has announced the launch of her new gaming studio Astrid Entertainment. Yguado partnered with AMC on the launch of The Walking Dead as a senior media executive, and also worked on The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
David Zaslav On DC Rising, Ad Market Tanking & WBD’s New Streaming Playbook
David Zaslav channeled his inner John Dutton today: “We have an awful lot to do, and an awful lot to undo,” he said, crediting the line to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone patriarch in the Season 5 premiere, with a shoutout to the Paramount show. Zaslav’s hard-to-wrangle ranch is a merged Warner Bros. Discovery. “It was much more challenging that we thought. You opened up the closet, things fell out. We are fixing them. Some assets are better than we thought at the core – the talent is better than we thought. But there was a lot that was unexpectedly worse than we...
Emily Blunt says “strong female lead” is “worst thing ever” to read in script
Emily Blunt has said that “strong female leads” are the “worst thing ever”. The actor reflected on the scripts she receives for new projects, saying that she loves characters “with a secret” but dislikes tropes around femininity. Discussing her new role in The English,...
The next ‘Overwatch 2’ character will be a “stronger support hero”
Jon Spector, Overwatch commercial leader & VP at Blizzard, has shared some information about the next playable character coming to Overwatch 2 – describing them as a “stronger support hero.”. We don’t have much to go on regarding the 37th hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster –...
Wilmer Valderrama & John Pollak’s Allied Management Strikes Deal With Lat Am Firm CRE84U Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: A raft of Latin American creatives including director Chava Cartas and writer Juan Camillo Ferrand will now have representation in the U.S. after Wilmer Valderrama and John Pollak’s Allied Management Group struck a partnership with Monica Gil and Carolina Aymerich’s CRE84U Entertainment. The deal will see CRE84U’s writers, directors and showrunners repped for the general U.S. market as the demand for authentic Latino storytelling increases Stateside. In addition to Cartas, who directed the Mexican adaptation of Gossip Girl, and Ferrand, who wrote Caracol’s Escobar: El Patron del Mal, the client list includes writer/director Noè Santillàn Lòpez (Mama Para Rato), writers Ricardo Avilès (La Divina Gula),...
Chae Jong-hyeop makes an odd discovery in ‘Unlock My Boss’ trailer
Upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama Unlock My Boss has unveiled its first trailer starring Shooting Stars actor Chae Jong-hyeop. On November 14, South Korean television channel ENA released a new trailer for its upcoming series Unlock My Boss on Twitter, ahead of its premiere on December 7. The new K-drama is led by actors Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Sung-woong and Seo Eun-soo (Missing: The Other Side).
I worked on Netflix's 'The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and the experience was so bad it broke me. The aftermath proved there are no safe spaces for Black women to talk about Hollywood.
Kim Alsup was a COVID coordinator on 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' but had to leave the production to protect her mental health.
‘Warzone 2’ weapon list — every gun you can use in Battle Royale mode
Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing a brand new take on the Call of Duty battle Royale formula. This time around, Warzone 2 has a renewed focus on vehicular and aquatic combat, as well as a new set of weapons to enjoy. It’s a significantly streamlined offering, which is no doubt a relief given how bloated the guns list in the first game ended up being.
New this week: ‘Spirited,’ Pokémon, ‘Nope’ and ‘Slumberland’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “Nope,” Jordan Peele has once again made a rarity in Hollywood: a wholly original film that was also a box-office hit. In his third film as writer-director, following “Get Out” and “Us,” Peele extends his darkly unsettling oeuvre into science fiction. The film, arrives Friday on Peacock after a theatrical run this summer in theaters, is about a mysterious alien force that hovers in the clouds above a California ranch. The film reteams Peele with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, whose character maintains a family horse wrangling business with his sister (Keke Palmer). In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said “Nope” “offers a lot to chew on, which is more than most big summer spectacles can promise.”
