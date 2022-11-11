Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Holiday events guide 2022: Celebrate the season in Oregon with lights, trains, music and merriment
Are the holidays really finally back? Three years into the global COVID-19 pandemic, it appears many of Oregon’s winter holiday traditions are on and in the form you might have experienced them in in 2019. Sure, some will be disappointed to learn that the Holiday Ale Festival has been...
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Extended reality experience ‘Symbiosis’ makes international debut in Portland
My body bubbles up around me as I gaze up at the forest above, the air dark and misty, plants visible only by tiny glowing lights that make up their outlines cast in purple and blue. The musty scent of decaying leaves surrounds me. My energy is focused on chasing tasty nutrients. I hear nothing but a rolling inner-narration in my ears.
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
What can you buy in the Portland area at the median home sale price?
Let’s say you were shut out of the hot housing market when mortgage rates fell below 3% because the low number of residential properties for sale escalated competition. Now, you’re looking to buy a place in the Portland area. The good news: Portland’s median sale price in October...
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Sunday in Oregon: Crisp fall weather to finish up the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is really starting to feel a bit more like late fall these days. Expect a crisp fall morning Sunday, with patchy fog in some areas. That will mainly be the central and southern Willamette Valley. You may just need to take some time if you have to do any travel early in the day.
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
Monday brings strong east winds, gradual afternoon clearing to Portland; high 51
Strong high pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will bring Portland clearing skies by Monday afternoon, and some strong easterly winds overnight. The high will be near 51 degrees. The early morning hours are starting off chilly, with patchy frost likely in some areas. Winds will start out fairly calm...
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
These Oregon towns are great for a wintertime couple’s trip
For couples wanting a romantic trip,TripsToDiscover has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S.
The Most Beautiful Hiking in Oregon
Oregon hiking is pretty amazing. Since it is one of the most diverse states in the US, you can find just about anything. If you like chasing waterfalls, finding alpine lakes nestled under a mountain peak, or exploring unique 40 million year old hills. Take your pick!
Recapping Portland’s epic roadtrip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
See where Oregon voters rejected or embraced money measures on Election Day
Despite a questionable economy, deep concerns about inflation and cynicism about big government, Oregonians showed a continued willingness on Election Day to back local government spending measures and open their own wallets to do so. John Horvick, a Portland pollster who tracks the success and failure of such measures in...
South Salem neighborhood to get the state’s first communitywide microgrid
Last year’s ice storm left thousands of Salem residents without power for several days. Now, a new effort is underway to ensure the lights stay on in Southeast Salem where the state’s first community microgrid project is being built. A massive battery will provide backup power to apartments, homes and buildings during outages caused by extreme weather events.
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
As consumers get high, Oregon cannabis prices go low
Due to a supply and demand issue, retailers and harvesters in Oregon’s once-booming cannabis industry are starting to see a decline in prices.
