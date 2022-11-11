ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County

11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
LEBANON, PA

