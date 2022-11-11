The high school girls basketball season officially kicks off today and four area girls teams will get their season underway with games this evening. At Cowden, CHBC and South Central will jump right into National Trail Conference play in the season opener and conference opener for both teams. The Bobcats are returning four starters, having lost just one senior to graduation. They’re coming off of a 24-7 season in which they started their 2021-22 campaign with a 9-game win streak before their first loss and then put together another 10-game win streak in the middle part of the season before going 5-6 to end the season, falling in the Regional Championship to St. Anthony. South Central is coming off of a 15-15 season in 2021-22, losing two starters to graduation. The Cougars traded wins and losses for most of the season, with their longest win streak coming in at 4 games. Tonight’s contest between the two programs will feature a JV game starting at 6pm and consisting of just 2 quarters before the Varsity teams will begin immediately following the shortened JV game.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO