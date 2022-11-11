Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals and Lady Indians Set to Face Off in Season Opener
The Vandalia and Altamont girls basketball teams will open up their 2022-2023 seasons against each other at Vandalia on Tuesday night. The Lady Vandals are coming off of a 11-20 season while the Lady Indians went 15-16 last season. The two teams met each other twice within the first week and half of the season in 2021, with Altamont winning both meetings. The game will serve as the only game each team will play before jumping into thanksgiving tournament action later this week and through next week.
i70sports.com
BSE Girls Get Overtime Win to Open the Season
The Brownstown-St. Elmo girls got their season off to an exciting start, getting a 41-35 win over Cumberland in overtime at home on Monday night. The Bombers trailed 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and closed the deficit to 20-15 at halftime. BSE would take a small lead, 25-22, by the end of the 3rd quarter before Cumberland outscored the Bombers 11-8 in the fourth quarter to end regulation in a 33-33 tie. BSE would then put on a strong offensive and defensive show and outscore the Pirates 8-2 in overtime, led by Jayna Ireland with 4 points in the extra period, to pull out the 41-35 win. BSE is 1-0 to start the season and will head on the road for the first time on Thursday as they travel to Litchfield.
i70sports.com
High School Girls Basketball Season Kicks Off Tonight
The high school girls basketball season officially kicks off today and four area girls teams will get their season underway with games this evening. At Cowden, CHBC and South Central will jump right into National Trail Conference play in the season opener and conference opener for both teams. The Bobcats are returning four starters, having lost just one senior to graduation. They’re coming off of a 24-7 season in which they started their 2021-22 campaign with a 9-game win streak before their first loss and then put together another 10-game win streak in the middle part of the season before going 5-6 to end the season, falling in the Regional Championship to St. Anthony. South Central is coming off of a 15-15 season in 2021-22, losing two starters to graduation. The Cougars traded wins and losses for most of the season, with their longest win streak coming in at 4 games. Tonight’s contest between the two programs will feature a JV game starting at 6pm and consisting of just 2 quarters before the Varsity teams will begin immediately following the shortened JV game.
i70sports.com
CHBC Tops South Central in Season and Conference Opener
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and South Central opened up the 2022-2023 season with the first National Trail Conference matchup of the year with the Bobcats beating the Cougars 67-47 on Monday night. CHBC pulled ahead 20-13 by the end of the first quarter before holding a 33-22 lead over South Central at halftime. CHBC would push that lead out to 50-33 by the end of the 3rd quarter. South Central would close the deficit in the 4th quarter, but the Bobcats would push it to 20 points and close out the 67-47 win. CHBC is 1-0 (1-0 in NTC) to start the season and will be back at home on Thursday to take on Central A&M. South Central is 0-1 (0-1 in NTC) and will have their home opener on Tuesday night when they host Casey-Westfield.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Comes Up Just Short in Season Opener
The Ramsey girls basketball team put up a strong fight for all four quarters, but fell in their season opener on the road at Sandoval, 50-45. After falling behind 11-6 by the end of the first quarter, the Rams would find themselves down 25-17 at halftime. Ramsey would pull back to within 5 points, 33-28, at the end of the third quarter but could get any closer, falling 50-45. The Rams are now 0-1 to start the season and will now come home for their home opener on Thursday against Macon Meridian. It will be a Varsity only contest starting at 6:15pm.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
Snow blankets Belleville, almost five inches fall Saturday
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
KMOV
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
