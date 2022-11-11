Emerald Isle commissioners will hold special meeting Tuesday to approve stormwater project bids

Read full article on original website
Bogue town council to meet
The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. Agenda items include discussion of the holiday and meeting calendar for 2023. There will also be department reports.
School board receives clean audit, decrease in fund balance
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a clean audit report with a decrease in fund balance for the fiscal year ending June 30. The action was taken during a meeting Nov. 1 in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive. The school system ended...
Fisheries commission to decide controversial amendments for striped bass, striped mullet plans
EMERALD ISLE — With the N.C. Marine Fisheries set to decide on two hotly debated fisheries management plan amendments – striped bass and striped mullet – later this week, the N.C. Fisheries Association has been urging its members to show up for the Emerald Isle meeting and weigh in.
Emerald Isle board makes no decision on McLean-Spell Park plan, public hearing to be held before vote
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night took no action to approve, alter or reject a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park, but five residents used the public comment section of the agenda to oppose locating a dog park within the 30-acre natural area. The commissioners’...
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 12, 13 & 14
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Debbie Chadwick, Beaufort. Debbie Susan Chadwick, 65, of Beaufort,...
Gordon Marks, 89; service Nov. 19
Gordon “Mr. Gordon” A. Marks, 89, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of life will be held for Gordon A. Marks and his longtime companion, Tina Tew, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, on the waterfront at his home.
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative substation vandalized in Maysville
MAYSVILLE - Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) property near Maysville was damaged by vandals on Friday, November 11. More than 12,000 CCEC members were without power for approximately two hours on Friday because of criminal vandalism. CCEC monitors its system constantly, and soon after the outage occurred, crews were dispatched to...
Dorothy Rose, 76; incomplete
Dorothy "Penny" Rose, 76, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Sharon Guthrie, 64; incomplete
Sharon Guthrie, 64, of Beaufort, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Betty Webb, 88; service later
Betty Guthrie Webb, 88, of Cape Carteret, died Friday, November 11,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
Jeanette Clanton, 90; service November 15
Jeanette Brown Clanton, 90, of Swansboro, died Thursday November 10,2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 15,2022 at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Robert Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The way forward in the scouting world
RE: We urgently need your help...Boy Scouts of America, Nov 9, 2022. The question was asked in the letter to the editor..."Is there any other youth program that can do this for your youth?" The answer is "Yes." The fastest growing "Scout Like" organization in the USA is called Trail Life USA.
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
Rose Pittman
Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service…
