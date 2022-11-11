Vikings advance to first semifinal in nearly 40 years behind second straight playoff shutout.Defense reigned supreme in a contest between two of the top-scoring 2A teams in the state on Saturday. Hosting the Gold Beach Panthers at Viking Stadium, the Colton football team put on a defensive clinic to win 12-0, holding their second straight playoff opponent scoreless while advancing to the program's first state semifinal appearance since 1984. "I think we're all in awe right now," Colton head coach Jason Stewart said. "They believe, and we're just coaching them hard, and that's it." No. 3 Colton (10-1) and...

COLTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO