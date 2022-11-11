Read full article on original website
Antiquities Dealer Subhash Kapoor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison by Indian Court
Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan arts dealer described by authorities as one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Kumbakonam, India, on Tuesday. Kapoor, 72, faced charges for the burglary and illegal export of idols belonging to the Varadharaja Perumal temple, a Hindu place of worship located outside the southern Indian city of Kanchipuram. These objects then made their way to his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past. Officials in the U.S. and India have accused Kapoor of leading a vast smuggling operation which extended across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. According to the New...
Malaysia court dismisses govt bid to forfeit millions in assets linked to ex-PM Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Monday struck down a government bid to forfeit millions of dollars in luxury goods seized from jailed ex-premier Najib Razak, finding insufficient evidence linking the assets to unlawful activities, a lawyer for Najib said.
Young girls being sold in India to repay loans, says human rights body
Young girls in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan are being sold as “repayment” for loans their parents cannot afford, the national body that protects human rights has said. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state government demanding a police inquiry and answers...
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption
Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
An Afghan couple says a US Marine abducted their baby when they evacuated to the US. He says it was a legitimate adoption.
The couple alleges Marine Major Joshua Mast engaged in a fraudulent scheme to unlawfully abduct the baby, whose parents were killed.
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America
A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe
KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 31 (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
Kenya to spend $37 million on sending forces to Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops for a new regional force in eastern Congo amid questions about the $37 million cost for the first six months of the mission. A parliament committee report says the money will be spent on equipment, allowances and operations for the more than 900 troops joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups. Opposition lawmakers questioned why Kenya is spending so much money on the regional mission while the country faces its own security issues. Kenya also faces rising inflation and a high public debt. Kenyan President William Ruto last week called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security. Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, which accuse each other of backing certain groups.
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
Nigerian TikTokers sentenced to whipping for mocking official
Two TikTok stars in Nigeria have been sentenced to a whipping and forced to clean the court after they used social media to mock a government official. Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula were found guilty of defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the northern state of Kano. The pair's lawyer...
First Iranian Protester Is Sentenced to Death by Court for “Spreading Corruption on Earth”
A protester in Iran has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court for "spreading corruption on Earth." According to state news agency IRNA, the person was given the sentence after setting fire to a government building. They were accused of "disturbing public order and peace, community, and colluding to commit a crime against national security, war and corruption on Earth, war through arson, and intentional destruction," the agency said Sunday, per CNN.
White House reporter was grabbed and shoved after human rights question in Bali
A White House pool TV producer was knocked off balance and pushed by a man wearing a white mask with the Chinese flag on it as she asked President Biden whether he would talk about human rights in his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. The man...
