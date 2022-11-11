Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Boeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The U.S. planemaker’s interim fix involves repeated use of speed...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Incitec Pivot flags year-long delay to explosives business split
(Reuters) – Australia’s top fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd said on Tuesday the demerger of its explosives manufacturing business could be delayed by up to an year, as it considers potential acquisition offers for its ammonia manufacturing facility in Louisiana, United States. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru;...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-How will EU ban on Russian crude affect oil flows?
(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union fell to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 2.5 million bpd in January, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). India, China and Turkey have more than made up for that drop in demand for Russian crude,...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Kishida calls for French cooperation on free, open Indo-Pacific
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told French President Emmanual Macron on Tuesday that Tokyo hopes to strengthen cooperation with France toward achieving a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”. In a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Kishida and...
104.1 WIKY
Japan unicorn Opn buys MerchantE to enter U.S. online payment sector
TOKYO (Reuters) – Digital payments processor Opn, a rare Japanese unicorn, or startup worth more than $1 billion, said on Tuesday it had acquired MerchantE from U.S. investment firm Integrum Holdings, making inroads into the U.S. online payment sector. Opn, whose investors include Toyota Motor Corp’s financial services unit,...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan cuts China quarterly and full-year growth forecasts
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan cut its forecasts for economic growth in China on Tuesday due to the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. JPMorgan has lowered its projections a number of times already this year and the latest move cut its fourth quarter forecasts to 2.4% quarter-on-quarter from 5.2% previously and dropped the full-year forecast to 2.9% from 3.1% previously.
104.1 WIKY
Developing countries group, China seek new ‘loss and damage’ fund – draft proposal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new ‘loss and damage’ fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed. The text seen...
104.1 WIKY
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects
LONDON (Reuters) – Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia’s Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos’ third-quarter net profit fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the company said Monday, following a jump in costs and expenses. The company, made up of power utility Celsia, Cementos Argos and road and airport concession company Odinsa, posted a...
104.1 WIKY
Ghana picks Lazard, GSA, Hogan Lovells as advisers for debt talks -sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana picked financial advisers Lazard and Global Sovereign Advisory (GSA) as it prepares for a rework of its overseas and domestic debt, according to four people familiar with the matter. The West African nation has chosen Hogan Lovells as its legal adviser, added two people, who...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) flows down 85% year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday. The FDI inflows were at 7.9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about 51.9 billion riyals in the same period last year. With the...
104.1 WIKY
G20 Leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali for summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have started arriving at the main venue for the official start of the 2022 summit hosted by Indonesia on the resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The talks in the two-day summit are expected to...
104.1 WIKY
Cryptoverse: So long, Solana? Ether rival clobbered by FTX crash
(Reuters) – Solana, a poster coin of the crypto future, is in trouble. The cryptocurrency, which had been lauded by FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been hit harder than any other major coin by the collapse of the exchange. The Solana token, or SOL, has dropped 53.8% since...
104.1 WIKY
China eases COVID curbs on domestic group tourism trips
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has eased COVID curbs for domestic group tours organised by travel agencies, the culture and tourism ministry said on Tuesday. Tourists can make cross-province trips organised by travel agencies with proof of negative test results, and are no longer subject to an earlier rule that ban some of such trips when COVID cases emerge, the ministry said in a statement.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
(Reuters) – The 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament — begins on Nov. 20 with the home side taking on Ecuador. Brazil are the...
104.1 WIKY
Czech Republic considering bid to host COP29 climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The Czech Republic is considering throwing its hat in the ring to host the U.N.’s COP29 climate summit in 2024, which would put it in contention with a handful of other countries for the massive international conference, its deputy environment minister told Reuters on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem
(Reuters) – Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena where it is collected and composted for use in gardens – an effort to reduce the amount of household waste he sends to landfill.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: start date, schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup in Qatar will be held from Nov 20-Dec. 18. * The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.
Comments / 0