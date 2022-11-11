ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi scored his team’s fourth...
Porterville Recorder

Gayà leaves Spain practice with right ankle injury

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Spain defender José Luis Gayà had to leave practice after spraining his right ankle Wednesday ahead of the team's final warmup before the World Cup. The Spanish soccer federation said Gayà sustained a low grade lateral sprain and was waiting on results from an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.
Porterville Recorder

River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after...
Porterville Recorder

WTA Buenos Aires Open Results

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Buenos Aires Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Laura Pigossi (8), Brazil, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-4. Danka Kovinic (2), Montenegro, def. Julia Riera, Argentina, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Darya Astakhova, Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, 2-6, 6-2,...
