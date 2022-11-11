ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

995qyk.com

Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly

Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh

November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Flu virus cases on the rise in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health warns the flu is on the rise throughout the state. A map of Florida shows most counties are in dark blue, which means flu is on the rise in those counties. Officials warn not only are more people sick with the flu, but more people are flooding emergency rooms with the flu.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?

TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
CINCINNATI, OH
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampamagazines.com

Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay

During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL

