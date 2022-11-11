Read full article on original website
WFLA’s Jeff Berardelli named top local TV meteorologist in America
Jeff Berardelli, WFLA's chief meteorologist and climate specialist, has been named the top local TV meteorologist in the country by international media group Broadcasting + Cable.
East Lake notches first playoff win since 2016, beating Olympia in a Class 4M region quarterfinal
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.- Playing on Saturday’s is definitely in the cards for several players in Saturday night’s matchup between Olympia and host East Lake. When the Eagles and Titans clashed at Eagle Stadium, on the line was a trip to the region semifinal round and tensions started to run high as ...
Lake Highland Prep football repeats as Florida state champion
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – The winning streak is now 21 games and counting for the Lake Highland Prep Highlanders, who marched to another state championship on Saturday night. Getting scoring from four players and a dominant defensive effort, the Highlanders rolled past Mount Dora Christian 44-8 in the ...
995qyk.com
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
iheart.com
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh
November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Flu virus cases on the rise in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health warns the flu is on the rise throughout the state. A map of Florida shows most counties are in dark blue, which means flu is on the rise in those counties. Officials warn not only are more people sick with the flu, but more people are flooding emergency rooms with the flu.
fox13news.com
How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?
TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park
TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
Flight to Tampa diverted after ‘unruly’ passenger found with box cutters, officials say
A Tampa flight was diverted to Atlanta after an passenger was found with a box cutter, according to officials.
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Tampa attorney launching database to help veterans in financial distress
For Tampa attorney Steven Berman, simply saying 'Thank you for your service' just wasn't enough. He had to find a way to show that gratitude.
Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner
A juvenile was shot and killed in Seffner on Friday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Downtown Tampa Winter Village to open for holiday season
The Downtown Tampa Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
