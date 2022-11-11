ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Ocean County Veterans Day Parade set to step off in Toms River

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Ocean County and Toms River are set to honor veterans with their annual parade Friday morning.

The parade is scheduled to step off from Toms River Shopping Center at 9:45 a.m. Friday, marching south along Main Street and turning left onto Washington Street before ending in front of Town Hall.

The parade will be followed by a rifle salute, guest speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The parade itself will feature numerous military vehicles, elected officials, civic groups, first responders, high school marching bands and a showcase of vintage cars.

Ocean County is a hot bed for military activity, sitting just miles east of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Organizers are hoping impending rain will hold off long enough to make sure all of the events can be completed.

