Election 2022: Brajcich re-elected, seeking solutions to city’s challenges

Most folks around town refer to Bob Brajcich as Mayor Bob.

“I try to listen and treat everybody with respect, that is the main thing,” Brajcich said following his re-election victory in the Nov. 8 General Election. “I try to work well with the city council and the city staff.”

Brajcich first became Clatskanie Mayor in 2017 and he said he has a list of priorities for his next term in office.

Highway Safety

Safety along Highway 30 that cuts through Clatskanie is a key issue in the city, Brajcich said. The city continues to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to improve safety and reduce the fast traffic along the highway.

“We’d like to see the speed reduced and ODOT has a traffic calming program,” he said. “They did a project along Highway 101 in Gearhart to ease traffic speed there, so we are looking at that as a possible option.”

The speed along Highway 30 in Clatskanie is 30 miles an hour (mph). While Brajcich and other city officials aren’t seeking to reduce the speed, they are looking for ways to get drivers to follow the 30-mph speed.

We just want people to go 30,” he said. “I understand, especially when you come down the highway at 65 miles an hour, that vehicles just continue at that speed. We get heavy traffic all the time with people on their way to the coast. So, people have to be educated. I am working with our traffic safety committee because drivers need to aware of their driving habits. It’s a problem everywhere.”

As drivers enter from the south along Highway 30, a flashing warning sign displays vehicles speed to remind drivers to slow to the 30 mile an hour posted speed. But Brajcich said more has to be done to slow the traffic into and out of the more congested area of the city.

NEXT facility

Another top priority for Brajcich is the proposed $2 billion NEXT renewable fuels project.

“It will bring jobs and economic development to Clatskanie,” he said. “There is still a lot to do with that project.”

The proposed fuel facility continues to undergo the state and federal permitting process. Follow that development at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.

Affordable housing and RVs

Brajcich is also concerned about affording housing in Clatskanie.

“Housing development seems to be a crisis in Oregon and on the West Coast,” he said. “But in Clatskanie, there is available land for housing. It is limited because this is a small valley.”

Brajcich said the city council has passed an ordinance to lower lot size, which he said makes it more affordable for developers to build.

Brajcich said completing the city’s efforts to better regulate transient and abandoned recreational vehicles (RVs) is another key priority.

In December, the city council is scheduled to conduct the second reading of an ordinance to deal with the RV issue.

“We want to be ahead of this issue,” Brajcich said.

The proposed ordinance was developed after a recent special city council work session.

“It was a very productive work session with a lot of ideas,” Brajcich said. “Enforcement is always a consideration and that limited our ideas, but overall, we will not allow overnight RV parking on our streets. We have two RV parks, so there are places for them to park.”

The ordinance also would prohibit RVs parked on private property in which someone is living in the RV. It also would limit parking the RVs in front of the owner’s property to seven calendar days.

“We already have parking ordinances that prohibit storing a motor home or a boat on the street,” he said.

Economic development

One of the most expensive and key economic development projects in Clatskanie is a building a multi-million-dollar sewer treatment plant to replace the city’s current aging facility.

“We are still working on the new sewer plant,” Brajcich said. “The cost could double so we are looking for more money. It is very expensive, but in the long run, It will save the city taxpayers a lot of money.”

Brajcich said another key economic development project is the redevelopment of the former Humps Restaurant building on Highway 30. He said the new owners of the building are still working on the project to make the facility a multiple purpose business center with retail.

“They told me when they get done, I won’t recognize it,” Brajcich said. “I do see a lot of activity there and that is a positive sign. I just want the lights on and activity, that’s important. They want to get several different shops in there. They are moving forward. It is important to Clatskanie because it is right in the center of town. Having no activity there is not a good sign, so having business activity there is going to be good.”

The Chief asked Brajcich why he likes being Mayor of Clatskanie.

“I like serving the community,” he said. “I am very accessible. I am around town all the time, that’s how I function. All the council members want to make Clatskanie a place that you want to live.”