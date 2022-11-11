ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Election 2022: Brajcich re-elected, seeking solutions to city’s challenges

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU5Si_0j7DWGF100

Most folks around town refer to Bob Brajcich as Mayor Bob.

“I try to listen and treat everybody with respect, that is the main thing,” Brajcich said following his re-election victory in the Nov. 8 General Election. “I try to work well with the city council and the city staff.”

Brajcich first became Clatskanie Mayor in 2017 and he said he has a list of priorities for his next term in office.

Highway Safety

Safety along Highway 30 that cuts through Clatskanie is a key issue in the city, Brajcich said. The city continues to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to improve safety and reduce the fast traffic along the highway.

“We’d like to see the speed reduced and ODOT has a traffic calming program,” he said. “They did a project along Highway 101 in Gearhart to ease traffic speed there, so we are looking at that as a possible option.”

The speed along Highway 30 in Clatskanie is 30 miles an hour (mph). While Brajcich and other city officials aren’t seeking to reduce the speed, they are looking for ways to get drivers to follow the 30-mph speed.

We just want people to go 30,” he said. “I understand, especially when you come down the highway at 65 miles an hour, that vehicles just continue at that speed. We get heavy traffic all the time with people on their way to the coast. So, people have to be educated. I am working with our traffic safety committee because drivers need to aware of their driving habits. It’s a problem everywhere.”

As drivers enter from the south along Highway 30, a flashing warning sign displays vehicles speed to remind drivers to slow to the 30 mile an hour posted speed. But Brajcich said more has to be done to slow the traffic into and out of the more congested area of the city.

NEXT facility

Another top priority for Brajcich is the proposed $2 billion NEXT renewable fuels project.

“It will bring jobs and economic development to Clatskanie,” he said. “There is still a lot to do with that project.”

The proposed fuel facility continues to undergo the state and federal permitting process. Follow that development at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.

Affordable housing and RVs

Brajcich is also concerned about affording housing in Clatskanie.

“Housing development seems to be a crisis in Oregon and on the West Coast,” he said. “But in Clatskanie, there is available land for housing. It is limited because this is a small valley.”

Brajcich said the city council has passed an ordinance to lower lot size, which he said makes it more affordable for developers to build.

Brajcich said completing the city’s efforts to better regulate transient and abandoned recreational vehicles (RVs) is another key priority.

In December, the city council is scheduled to conduct the second reading of an ordinance to deal with the RV issue.

“We want to be ahead of this issue,” Brajcich said.

The proposed ordinance was developed after a recent special city council work session.

“It was a very productive work session with a lot of ideas,” Brajcich said. “Enforcement is always a consideration and that limited our ideas, but overall, we will not allow overnight RV parking on our streets. We have two RV parks, so there are places for them to park.”

The ordinance also would prohibit RVs parked on private property in which someone is living in the RV. It also would limit parking the RVs in front of the owner’s property to seven calendar days.

“We already have parking ordinances that prohibit storing a motor home or a boat on the street,” he said.

Economic development

One of the most expensive and key economic development projects in Clatskanie is a building a multi-million-dollar sewer treatment plant to replace the city’s current aging facility.

“We are still working on the new sewer plant,” Brajcich said. “The cost could double so we are looking for more money. It is very expensive, but in the long run, It will save the city taxpayers a lot of money.”

Brajcich said another key economic development project is the redevelopment of the former Humps Restaurant building on Highway 30. He said the new owners of the building are still working on the project to make the facility a multiple purpose business center with retail.

“They told me when they get done, I won’t recognize it,” Brajcich said. “I do see a lot of activity there and that is a positive sign. I just want the lights on and activity, that’s important. They want to get several different shops in there. They are moving forward. It is important to Clatskanie because it is right in the center of town. Having no activity there is not a good sign, so having business activity there is going to be good.”

The Chief asked Brajcich why he likes being Mayor of Clatskanie.

“I like serving the community,” he said. “I am very accessible. I am around town all the time, that’s how I function. All the council members want to make Clatskanie a place that you want to live.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots

Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
City Observatory

ODOT reneges on Rose Quarter cover promises

The soon-to-be released Rose Quarter I-5 Revised Environmental Assessment shows that ODOT is already reneging on its sales pitch of using a highway widening to heal Portland’s Albina Neighborhood. It trumpeted “highway covers” as a development opportunity, falsely portraying them as being covered in buildings and housing—something the agency...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Stranger

Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat

The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years

Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
KXL

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out

The most consequential decision voters made in last Tuesday’s election involves a constitutional right: the 2nd Amendment. Voters decided you need a permit to exercise that right…which is about as crazy as demanding a permit to go to church. The law doesn’t go into effect till mid-January but...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Meta's future in Vancouver unclear following announcement of layoffs

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, had been looking for real estate within southwest Washington, as the Portland Business Journal reported in October. That was before CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week announced plans to lay off more than 11,000 employees and cull real estate. Now,...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
333
Followers
478
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy