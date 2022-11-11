Read full article on original website
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley on His Emotional Reunion With Cast After 40 Years (Exclusive)
Oh, fudge, A Christmas Story is back, just in time for the holidays!. ET spoke to Peter Billingsley about returning to Hohman, Indiana for a more modern take on the Christmas classic in A Christmas Story Christmas, and what it was like to reunite with the cast 40 years later.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery -- See the Wedding Pics
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married! The Twilight star and the nurse tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The couple said their "I dos" in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. For...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)
The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Host Alex Cooper Reveals Her Dream Guest (Exclusive)
Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is always looking for her next big interview, and she has her eye on a special someone to take a seat in her now-famous interview chair. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Cooper at the Baby2Baby Gala, where she spoke about her hit podcast, her dream guest and more.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Monica Suffers a Devastating Loss
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
Margot Robbie Reveals the Fate of Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Movie
Not exactly smooth sailing for this spinoff. Margot Robbie has weighed in on plans for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series, and it looks like the project has been made to walk the plank. Robbie opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fairrecently about the long-gestating project,...
Aaron Carter's Memoir Publisher Postpones Release 'Out of Respect for the Carter Family'
The publisher behind Aaron Carter's memoir has decided not to move forward with publishing the book "out of respect for the Carter family." In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite the late singer wanting his story "with all its beauty and rawness" told, they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sport Matching Sweaters During Cozy Outing in L.A.
It's sweater weather in Los Angeles (yes, that's a thing!) and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are proof that even a leisure walk can be done with style. The That 70s Show stars took a stroll in chilly Los Angeles this week while wearing matching cardigan sweaters. Kunis looked stylish donning an oversized shawl collar cardigan and white beanie. Kutcher opted for a more fitting cardigan with a white t-shirt underneath. The married couple and parents of two also held hands, mittens be dammed.
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Budd Friedman, Founder of the Improv Comedy Club, Dead at 90
Budd Friedman, comedy club pioneer and founder of the original Improv comedy club, has died. He was 90. Friedman died Saturday of heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife, Alix, told The Hollywood Reporter. Friedman founded the original Improv in New York City in 1963, giving...
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)
David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
'The Voice' Coaches Praise Kate Kalvach for Handling Live Show Technical Issue 'Like a Pro'
The Voiceseason 22 live shows are here -- and that means anything can happen! And it did during Monday's show, when one of Camila Cabello's team members suffered a major technical issue on stage. Kate Kalvach wowed the coaches with her performance of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One," despite...
