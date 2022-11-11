ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)

The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high. The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.
'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Host Alex Cooper Reveals Her Dream Guest (Exclusive)

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is always looking for her next big interview, and she has her eye on a special someone to take a seat in her now-famous interview chair. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Cooper at the Baby2Baby Gala, where she spoke about her hit podcast, her dream guest and more.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Monica Suffers a Devastating Loss

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
Gwen Stefani Has a Hilarious Idea for Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Retirement Gift (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani might know Blake Shelton better than anyone -- but even she struggles with gift ideas!. ET caught up with The Voice coach ahead of Monday's live shows, where she revealed her hilarious idea for what to get her hubby to celebrate his upcoming retirement from the NBC singing competition. The country star recently revealed that season 23 of the show would be his last after serving as a coach on every season since the show began.
Aaron Carter's Memoir Publisher Postpones Release 'Out of Respect for the Carter Family'

The publisher behind Aaron Carter's memoir has decided not to move forward with publishing the book "out of respect for the Carter family." In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite the late singer wanting his story "with all its beauty and rawness" told, they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)

One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sport Matching Sweaters During Cozy Outing in L.A.

It's sweater weather in Los Angeles (yes, that's a thing!) and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are proof that even a leisure walk can be done with style. The That 70s Show stars took a stroll in chilly Los Angeles this week while wearing matching cardigan sweaters. Kunis looked stylish donning an oversized shawl collar cardigan and white beanie. Kutcher opted for a more fitting cardigan with a white t-shirt underneath. The married couple and parents of two also held hands, mittens be dammed.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Budd Friedman, Founder of the Improv Comedy Club, Dead at 90

Budd Friedman, comedy club pioneer and founder of the original Improv comedy club, has died. He was 90. Friedman died Saturday of heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife, Alix, told The Hollywood Reporter. Friedman founded the original Improv in New York City in 1963, giving...
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)

David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
