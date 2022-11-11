Read full article on original website
247Sports
Big Ten West scenarios 2022: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz addresses Hawkeyes' chances to win division
The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in the 2022 Big Ten West Division title picture after a 24-10 win over Wisconsin. Iowa’s current scenario is to win both games and have Illinois lose one. Head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about the locker room amid the team’s chances to win the Big Ten West due to its head-to-head win over Purdue, one of the other teams in the running, and deflected the focus.
Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Minnesota Football vs. Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) won their third straight game yesterday when they eviscerated Northwestern in a 31-3 rout. But they now know the start time for the next weekend's game with Iowa, as it'll be Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, along with the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
kciiradio.com
Former Demon Makes Big Play in Iowa Football Managers’ Game
A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Inside the Locker Room: Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Select players from Wisconsin addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. The Badgers fell to 3-2 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, including 1-2 on the road. UW out-gained the Hawkeyes by 81 yards, had 6.0 sacks, and 11.0 tackles for loss, but were doomed by a blocked punt and a pick-six, both of which came in the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
First Impressions: Welcome everyone to the Cooper DeJean show
Welcome to primetime, Iowa sophomore do-it-all Cooper DeJean. On Saturday, the true sophomore put together one of the most impressive all-around performances you'll see during Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin. With the victory and the Illinois loss to Purdue, the Hawkeyes have a shot at winning the Big Ten West. If Iowa wins out and Illinois loses to Michigan next week, Kirk Ferentz will be back in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes are now bowl-eligible. With that, let's dive into some of the first impressions.
Williamsburg inches closer to first crown, gets by Dubuque Wahlert
By Kevin White CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Before he’d played a down of football in his junior year at Williamsburg, Derek Weisskopf already had committed to the University of Iowa. Expectations already were there. That bit of news raised them exponentially. The marked man put his fingerprints all ...
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
KCRG.com
A wintry start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
