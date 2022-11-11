Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grambling State vs. Texas Southern Live Game Thread
Grambling State vs. Texas Southern Live Game Thread
crescentcitysports.com
LA Tech guard Crawford named C-USA Freshman of the Week
RUSTON – After making a big splash in his Bulldog debut, Louisiana Tech’s Jordan Crawford was voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week in an announcement made by the league office on Monday. Crawford saw 20 minutes of action in the season opener against Mississippi College,...
gsutigers.com
GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU
HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Colorado storms past Jackson State as four score in double figures
Quay Miller started Saturday’s game like she was going to top Monday’s career performance. But after Miller got the Colorado women’s basketball team off to a strong start, Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh took over in the second half to lead the Buffaloes to a 77-53 win over Jackson State in the preseason WNIT on Saturday.
Monroe, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Sterlington High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton upsets Airline in first round of playoffs
Over the last three seasons, Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton has seen his quarterback, Colin Rains, have some outstanding performances. But Rains’ performance against Airline in the first round of the Non-Select Division I playoffs may have topped them all. Rains rushed for 222 yards on 23 carries and...
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Local 76® gas stations to discount regular unleaded fuel to 76 cents per gallon for customer appreciation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Five local 76® gas stations are hosting their inaugural “Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl” event, from November 17, 2022, to November 19, 2022. The stations will discount regular unleaded fuel to 76 cents per gallon for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App. “We’re extremely fortunate to have wonderful partners […]
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
A Louisiana man has been arrested after authorities discovered 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
Natchitoches Times
Motorist being stopped for speeding tosses AR-15 from vehicle
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Natchitoches man on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49 just south of Natchitoches. Shortly after noon Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies were patrolling on I-49 when they clocked a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Camaro...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
Comments / 0