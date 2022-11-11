Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO