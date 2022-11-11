Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz hammered on social media for awful end-of-half play calling and clock management
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are on Rocky Top on Saturday afternoon for a game against No. 5 Tennessee. When you’re playing a team as good as the Vols, you can’t afford to have any self-inflicted wounds. Well, avoiding those isn’t something this Mizzou team has done well in 2022.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
ktvo.com
Rollover crash badly injures northeast Missouri woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Friday night in a rollover crash in Monroe County. It happened at 9:05 p.m. on Highway 15, four miles south of Shelbina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by Jean Jewell, 54, of Shelbina, was...
lakeexpo.com
162 Catalina Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Not your typical house. Wood siding, shingled roof, outdoor stone accents, 2X6 exterior walls, & spray foam insulation. 4,800 sq ft of quality construction with 1,800 sq ft of beautifully finished living space & 3,000 sq ft of amazing shop space. Shop has concrete floors, is finished with spray foam insulation/drywall, has a furnace, its own washer/dryer, cabinets, workbench and plenty of lighting. 3 huge garage doors with the largest being 14X14 and tall ceilings throughout. The home itself is top quality. Wonderful kitchen with comfort height cabinets, nice appliances, double oven, pantry, heated floors, and everything is spacious and open. Home has a large master br with spectacular master shower as well as 2 other large bedrooms and an office. Knotty alder trim and doors, vaulted ceilings and an open living room that opens right up to a back patio with hot tub. All of this sitting on 3.9 acres with wonderful privacy & only minutes away from everything, what a location!
Missourinet
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
lakeexpo.com
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
KOMU
Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man
OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Humane society seeks community’s help to identify man accused of breaking into shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Central Missouri Humane Society needs the public's help to identify a man accused of breaking into the shelter on Wednesday night. This video provided by the Central Missouri Humane Society shows a man breaking into the building on Nov. 9. According to a press release, the...
