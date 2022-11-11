Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
‘My Bad’ Shouldn’t Be Acceptable Answer from Hogs’ Players Now
It's about accountability and Sam Pittman, coaches can't be only ones wrong.
nwahomepage.com
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
Free holiday meal baskets for NWA families
Blessing Baskets Food Distribution are boxes put together by Cross Church volunteers. Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 2,000 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.
talkbusiness.net
Pie, other key events helped create the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
The answer to a question in 2013 over bourbon pecan pie at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith helped plant an idea. It would be one of five parts of what Kyle Parker calls a “wonderful, perfect storm” that created the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). Parker,...
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 5-Story Building at 2556 Briggs Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, five-story residential building at 2556 Briggs Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 194th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway...
