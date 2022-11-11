ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR

