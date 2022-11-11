ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Celebrating recovery: Six graduate from Floyd County Drug Court program

By dcrowder, David Crowder
 4 days ago
Jason Smith reads his letter of recovery during Thursday’s Floyd County Drug Court graduation ceremony. David Crowder

Thursday was a day for celebrating recovery, reconnecting with family, and looking forward to the future as the Floyd County Drug Court program celebrated its eighth graduating class during a ceremony at the Forum River Center.

The six graduates are Kyle Godfrey, Will Gordon, Jeremy Googe, Pablo Martinez, Michael Peppers and Jason Smith.

After receiving a certificate for successfully completing the program, each graduate read a letter of recovery that they had written.

“When I sat down to write this, for once I was at a loss for words,” said Smith. “I think that’s because there are no words to describe what this program and all of you mean to me and how much you have all impacted my life and my family.”

Kyle Godfrey fought addition alongside his fiancé.

“We were both sent to jail on the same day and, ironically, got out within the same week a month later,” he said. “We were both released to drug programs and, together, we have broken the cycle of addiction.”

“I came in thinking the purpose of the program was to lock me up and I had to find a way not to let them do it,” said graduate Jeremy Googe. “But after being in the program for a while, I realized that wasn’t the case. The people in this program really wanted to help me change my life.”

According to Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks, many participants find the journey is different than what they originally thought it would be.

“We are aware that when it starts, the light bulb doesn’t necessarily go off the first day,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of all of you and I’m proud of those of you who are in the program. I encourage you to be inspired by what you see and what you hear.”

Sparks added that the journey is never over.

“You’re only one decision away from regressing,” he said. So you have to get up every day with a purpose.”

Collectively, the six graduates have attended 1,301 treatment sessions, peer groups and case management meetings. They have been randomly drug screened 1,029 times with only 18 positive tests.

They have also collectively maintained sobriety for 3,265 days.

The Floyd County Drug Court program was introduced in October 2017 as a way of helping nonviolent offenders instead of incarcerating them.

Comments / 7

