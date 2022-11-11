What 'The Crown' gets wrong and right about Prince Philip's friendship with Penny Knatchbull

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchull are played by Jonathan Pryce and Natasha McElhone in "The Crown." Netflix, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

Season five of "The Crown" shows Prince Philip grow close to his godson's wife, Penny Knatchbull.

In real life, the pair did know each other well and shared a mutual love for carriage driving.

However, there are some differences between the show's portrayal and their actual relationship.

As you would expect from a new season of "The Crown," there are a number of new faces for audiences to get to know as the cast has been overhauled to represent a new royal era.

However, the new episodes have also introduced viewers to some new characters, including Penny Knatchbull (Natascha McElhone), who takes center stage as a close friend and confidante to Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce).

The pair are shown growing closer after the Queen (Imelda Staunton) encourages Philip to pay Penny and her husband Norton a visit following the death of their young daughter, Leonora. Upon finding that Norton is not home, Penny and the Duke begin to open up to each other.

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchull in "The Crown" season five. Netflix

Philip encourages her to set up a charity in memory of her daughter or, better yet, find a hobby to distract her from her grief. Before long, Penny is shown to have taken up carriage driving, just like Philip, allowing the two to spend a lot of time together. Later in the season, Philip is seen telling the Queen about their special "friendship" and requests that she invites Penny into their inner circle.

Here, we compare the show's portrayal of Philip and Penny's friendship to real life.

Norton and Penelope Knatchbull's wedding day in 1979. Central Press/Stringer/Getty Images

Penny is connected to Prince Philip through marriage.

Penny is the wife of Philip's godson, Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

Between 1979 and 2005, she was known as Lady Romsey, and upon her father-in-law's death in 2005, she became The Lady Brabourne, which she held until 2017 when she inherited the title of Countess Mountbatten of Burma from her mother-in-law.

The pair were married on October 20, 1979, only two months after the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) killed Norton's maternal grandfather, Lord Louis Mountbatten, maternal grandmother, Doreen Knatchbull, and younger brother, Nicholas Knatchbull.

The shocking event was depicted in season four and was shown to profoundly affect Mountbatten's nephew, Philip (played by Tobias Menzies at the time).

The then-Prince of Wales and Penelope at the Guards Polo Club in 1974. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Her friendship with the royal family began long before the show suggests it does.

Penny first met Philip — who was 30 years her senior — at a polo match in 1974 when she was 20 and had just begun dating Norton, who was a close friend of the then-Prince Charles.

Norton and Charles attended the prestigious boarding school Gordonstoun together, and the then-Prince of Wales went on to serve as best man at the couple's wedding ceremony in 1979.

Before the wedding, however, Penny visited Balmoral Castle, the royal family's summer retreat in the Highlands with the Queen, Philip, Charles, and other members of the family. At the time, the press mistakenly reported that she was dating Charles, according to the Times of London.

Penny Knatchbull and Prince Philip in 2007. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, her daughter Leonora's death did bring her and Prince Philip closer together.

As depicted on the show, Penny's daughter Leonora died at the age of five, shortly after the family returned from a summer vacation with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to an article published in The Herald Scotland at the time, Leonora's condition worsened shortly after the "summer Mediterranean cruise," and she passed away from kidney cancer on October 22, 1991, two days after Penny and Norton's 12th wedding anniversary.

After her death, Leonora's remains were buried on the grounds of the family estate, and the family set up Leonora Children's Cancer Fund in her honor.

It is not known whether it really was Philip who suggested the idea of a charity, but according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Philip and Penny's personal friendship did begin to blossom in the midst of her heartbreaking loss.

"Philip befriended her when her life began to fall apart … and encouraged her to take up carriage driving," Seward wrote in "Prince Philip Revealed" (2020), per NBC Today .

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh points over Lady Penny Brabourne's horse. Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

The pair did share a mutual love for carriage driving.

Philip is seen telling Penny in season five, episode two, that he has taken up competitive carriage driving as his arthritis has made it impossible to enjoy playing polo anymore.

Philip did indeed retire from polo in 1971, per Seward, and jump head-first into restoring old carriages and competitively driving them. According to HELLO!, he raced carriages near Norfolk before representing Britain at several world and European championships.

Penny also took up the sport later on, possibly inspired by him. However, she wasn't the only one Philip's love for carriage driving rubbed off on.

Both his daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor are also known to enjoy the sport, with Lady Louise making her carriage driving debut at the age of 17 in 2021. Now 19, she is an accomplished carriage driver and competes competitively.

Knatchbull attended Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Penny remained by Philip's side right up until his death in 2021.

Penny was described as the "second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life," by Mail on Sunday journalist Caroline Graham upon Philip's death at the age of 99 in 2021.

She was among the 20 mourners at his funeral, which was forced to have limited attendees as it fell during a COVID-19 lockdown in the UK.

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, and Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 13, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen enjoyed Penny's company just as much as her husband.

While season five, episode six, of "The Crown" suggests that the Queen wasn't pleased to learn about Philip and Penny's friendship, it seems this wasn't the case in real life.

In fact, as early as 1991, the Knatchbulls joined the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Knatchbulls were also included in many family parties over the years, and perhaps the greatest testament to the two ladies' friendship is the fact that the Queen continued to invite Penny to royal events after Philip's death. The two women were photographed speaking and laughing together at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 13, 2022.

Penny was also present at the Queen's state funeral and committal service in September 2022, following her death aged 96.