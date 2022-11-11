Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ star teases how ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads into the Disney Plus series
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Perhaps nothing encapsulates the essence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than “high point.” With a box office yield that will only continue to shoot for the moon, its status as one of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, far and away the most beloved Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2022, and turns from the likes of Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta that simultaneously enriched and shattered our souls, Wakanda Forever has boasted quite a few high points, to say the least.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
wegotthiscovered.com
Christina Applegate gives moving speech in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
It’s been a little over a year since national treasure and star of Dead To Me, Christina Applegate, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a neurological condition that disrupts how the brain talks to the body. Now the actress has made her first public appearance since revealing her condition to the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ foreshadowed its biggest twist, and everyone missed it
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The big twist ending featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was actually foreshadowed long before that epic mid-credit reveal, but you probably missed it. During the mid-credit scene of Wakanda Forever, it’s revealed that the late King T’Challa (the much-mourned...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Karate Kid’ movie could crane kick Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers’ reboot to the curb
Prepare to have some mixed feelings, lovers of martial arts-themed franchises, as the latest intel about Sony’s Karate Kid reboot may spell doom for Netflix’s long-gestating relaunch of the Power Rangers universe. The news that a fifth film installment in the Karate Kid series was in the works was already a contentious one with fans, thanks to the confirmation it would be entirely disconnected from Cobra Kai, but now folks have another reason to be skeptical about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star told the director he’d ‘rue the day’ he decided on her fate
Succulent spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as you may have guessed. As if it couldn’t be made any clearer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hammered home the notion that the throne of the titular African nation may be well and truly cursed. When you think about it, we’ve...
wegotthiscovered.com
A vicious drug-running thriller secures a #1 streaming spot by infiltrating the underworld in 116 nations
The majority of titles to reach the dizzying heights of the streaming charts often tend to be A-list star vehicles bolstered by the presence of recognizable Hollywood faces, but Overdose doesn’t need any glitz or glamor to make a splash. In fact, the hard-hitting crime thriller is currently the...
Comments / 0