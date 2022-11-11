Redding firefighters responded to a large structure fire this morning that had all been started by a single burning candle. It happened around 2:08 AM, when a bedroom inside a mobile home along Apollo Lane caught fire. The blaze quickly spread to the rest of the home but luckily, by the time fire crews arrived, all residents had evacuated the building. Firefighters, with the help of CAL FIRE, were then able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

