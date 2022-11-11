ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Military honored in Redding Airport's Eagle Scout project

REDDING, Calif. — There's a new look at the Redding Regional Airport attracting a lot of attention. Interrupted by the pandemic, it took two and a half years for Daniel Cook to complete his Eagle Scout Project: a well-lit flagpole surrounded by a wall monument in front of the terminal.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts its third annual food distribution event

CORNING, Calif. — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be hosting its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change

REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 grams of fentanyl seized in Red Bluff Friday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than 14 grams of fentanyl on Friday. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kayla Faulkner and 28-year-old Matthew Templeton on drug charges. Officers said they contacted the two suspects after they...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car

REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Woody's in Redding releases new Veterans Blend Beer

REDDING, Calif. — Woody's Brewing Co. is excited to announce its new Veterans Blend Beer which launched on Veterans Day. This new beer will raise funds for the Redding CalVet Home and HunterSeven Foundation. These organizations specialize in medical research and education specifically in the post-9/11 veteran cohort. Kurt...
REDDING, CA
fox29.com

WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ discovered in California lake: ‘Quite remarkable’

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Efforts are underway to restore a Word War II landing craft, which was discovered last year at the bottom of California’s largest reservoir. According to officials at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Higgins boat was said to be used to take soldiers to beach invasions during the war. The attacks depended on these types of boats to transport the troops from the ship to the shore.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Spike the porcupine takes a stroll through Turtle Bay Exploration Park

REDDING. Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park held their weekly animal parade, where every Sunday they invite the public to join them in walking some of their fascinating animals around the park. On days when it's not the North American beaver that leads the parade it’s Spike the porcupine’s...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock

REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Candle sparks fire in Redding mobile home

Redding firefighters responded to a large structure fire this morning that had all been started by a single burning candle. It happened around 2:08 AM, when a bedroom inside a mobile home along Apollo Lane caught fire. The blaze quickly spread to the rest of the home but luckily, by the time fire crews arrived, all residents had evacuated the building. Firefighters, with the help of CAL FIRE, were then able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement

This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy