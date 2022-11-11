Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'Give Redding Holiday Drive' coming Nov. 18 at O2 Employment Services
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again. As the community gets ready for the 10th annual Give Redding Holiday Drive, local nonprofits need your help to make sure every local in need is able to celebrate the holidays. The holiday season is a critical time for our...
krcrtv.com
Military honored in Redding Airport's Eagle Scout project
REDDING, Calif. — There's a new look at the Redding Regional Airport attracting a lot of attention. Interrupted by the pandemic, it took two and a half years for Daniel Cook to complete his Eagle Scout Project: a well-lit flagpole surrounded by a wall monument in front of the terminal.
krcrtv.com
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts its third annual food distribution event
CORNING, Calif. — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be hosting its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
actionnewsnow.com
14 grams of fentanyl seized in Red Bluff Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than 14 grams of fentanyl on Friday. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, officers arrested 29-year-old Kayla Faulkner and 28-year-old Matthew Templeton on drug charges. Officers said they contacted the two suspects after they...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car
REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
krcrtv.com
Woody's in Redding releases new Veterans Blend Beer
REDDING, Calif. — Woody's Brewing Co. is excited to announce its new Veterans Blend Beer which launched on Veterans Day. This new beer will raise funds for the Redding CalVet Home and HunterSeven Foundation. These organizations specialize in medical research and education specifically in the post-9/11 veteran cohort. Kurt...
fox29.com
WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ discovered in California lake: ‘Quite remarkable’
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Efforts are underway to restore a Word War II landing craft, which was discovered last year at the bottom of California’s largest reservoir. According to officials at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Higgins boat was said to be used to take soldiers to beach invasions during the war. The attacks depended on these types of boats to transport the troops from the ship to the shore.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
krcrtv.com
Spike the porcupine takes a stroll through Turtle Bay Exploration Park
REDDING. Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park held their weekly animal parade, where every Sunday they invite the public to join them in walking some of their fascinating animals around the park. On days when it's not the North American beaver that leads the parade it’s Spike the porcupine’s...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
krcrtv.com
Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock
REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
krcrtv.com
Candle sparks fire in Redding mobile home
Redding firefighters responded to a large structure fire this morning that had all been started by a single burning candle. It happened around 2:08 AM, when a bedroom inside a mobile home along Apollo Lane caught fire. The blaze quickly spread to the rest of the home but luckily, by the time fire crews arrived, all residents had evacuated the building. Firefighters, with the help of CAL FIRE, were then able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.
krcrtv.com
Have some Thanksgiving fun, with a Thanksgiving run! The Diestelhorst Dash is almost here
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding (COR) is offering some Thanksgiving fun for kids in the Northstate with Redding Recreation and Sweat Running Club's Diestelhorst Dash. This event will be completely free to all, ages 8 and up. The runners will meet at the Diestelhorst Bridge at 7:45...
kymkemp.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
krcrtv.com
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
