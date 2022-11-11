Three Running Back Sleepers to Roster in Week 10 DFS Lineups

These boom-or-bust running backs have massive upside in Week 10 and should be used in some GPP contests.

In most football seasons, there will be multiple weeks where a pass-catching back posts a winning score for his lower-tiered salary. This typically happens in a blowout matchup. Unfortunately, only three teams (CAR, LAC, and HOU) complete at least one-third of the passes to their running backs. The Panthers won’t have the same success over the second half of the year with Christian McCaffrey no longer on the roster. The Chargers lead the NFL in receiving production (80/497/6 on 100 targets) at the running back position.

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

This week, I’m going to shift gears when looking for value running backs by focusing on potential lower salaries with a higher ceiling in catches.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $4,000/FanDuel – $4,500)

The Rams desperately need a spark at running back, and Wiliams could be that player in Week 10. Over the first eight weeks, their backs gained fewer than 70 yards in six matchups with minimal success in the passing game (25/161). Cam Akers clearly isn’t an answer on any downs, while Darrell Henderson Jr. (62/253/2 with 16 catches for 91 yards) gained more than 20 yards on only one play this season. The Rams’ offensive line is a problem for sure, and it may take Williams a game or two to find his rhythm. His drawing card is his bottom floor salary and his potential on all three downs.

The Cardinals rank 21st in running back defense (23.97 FPPG) while regressing over the past two games (35.10 and 34.50 fantasy points). Williams is a player to follow this week, just in case Los Angeles names him their starting running back against Arizona.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings – $5,300/FanDuel – $5,800)

Two weeks before the trade deadline, Cleveland gave Hunt minimal chances (9/16/1 with one catch for four yards) despite being on the field for about 45 percent of their plays. Last week, he returned to his 12- to 15-touch opportunity, leading to 72 combined yards with four catches. His only playable game (23.00 fantasy points) came in Week 1. For Hunt to be more viable in the daily contest, he needs Miami to jump out to a big lead, forcing the Browns to abandon the run on most plays. Ideally, he makes the most sense as a game stack to go along with the Dolphins' three stars (Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle).

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings – $4,900/FanDuel – $5,300)

The talk in Pittsburgh coming out of the bye week is that Warren should get more chances in their offense. Last week he had his best game (75 yards with three catches on nine touches) against the Eagles. Despite the outlook of more success, Pittsburgh only had him on the field for 29 percent of their plays, almost matching his opportunity for the season (30.8). Najee Harris remains their power back, but he's only averaging 3.3 yards per rush and 4.7 yards per catch. Warren's salary isn’t a layup, so daily fantasy players need more information by Sunday about his potential touches. For now, Warren is only a player to follow.