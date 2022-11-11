ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Three Running Back Sleepers to Roster in Week 10 DFS Lineups

By Shawn Childs
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw6w9_0j7DU8Ks00

These boom-or-bust running backs have massive upside in Week 10 and should be used in some GPP contests.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In most football seasons, there will be multiple weeks where a pass-catching back posts a winning score for his lower-tiered salary. This typically happens in a blowout matchup. Unfortunately, only three teams (CAR, LAC, and HOU) complete at least one-third of the passes to their running backs. The Panthers won’t have the same success over the second half of the year with Christian McCaffrey no longer on the roster. The Chargers lead the NFL in receiving production (80/497/6 on 100 targets) at the running back position.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

This week, I’m going to shift gears when looking for value running backs by focusing on potential lower salaries with a higher ceiling in catches.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $4,000/FanDuel – $4,500)

The Rams desperately need a spark at running back, and Wiliams could be that player in Week 10. Over the first eight weeks, their backs gained fewer than 70 yards in six matchups with minimal success in the passing game (25/161). Cam Akers clearly isn’t an answer on any downs, while Darrell Henderson Jr. (62/253/2 with 16 catches for 91 yards) gained more than 20 yards on only one play this season. The Rams’ offensive line is a problem for sure, and it may take Williams a game or two to find his rhythm. His drawing card is his bottom floor salary and his potential on all three downs.

The Cardinals rank 21st in running back defense (23.97 FPPG) while regressing over the past two games (35.10 and 34.50 fantasy points). Williams is a player to follow this week, just in case Los Angeles names him their starting running back against Arizona.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings – $5,300/FanDuel – $5,800)

Two weeks before the trade deadline, Cleveland gave Hunt minimal chances (9/16/1 with one catch for four yards) despite being on the field for about 45 percent of their plays. Last week, he returned to his 12- to 15-touch opportunity, leading to 72 combined yards with four catches. His only playable game (23.00 fantasy points) came in Week 1. For Hunt to be more viable in the daily contest, he needs Miami to jump out to a big lead, forcing the Browns to abandon the run on most plays. Ideally, he makes the most sense as a game stack to go along with the Dolphins' three stars (Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle).

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings – $4,900/FanDuel – $5,300)

The talk in Pittsburgh coming out of the bye week is that Warren should get more chances in their offense. Last week he had his best game (75 yards with three catches on nine touches) against the Eagles. Despite the outlook of more success, Pittsburgh only had him on the field for 29 percent of their plays, almost matching his opportunity for the season (30.8). Najee Harris remains their power back, but he's only averaging 3.3 yards per rush and 4.7 yards per catch. Warren's salary isn’t a layup, so daily fantasy players need more information by Sunday about his potential touches. For now, Warren is only a player to follow.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday

The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams.  According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
TEMPE, AZ
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
thecomeback.com

NFL insider offers update on Odell Beckham Jr.

It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. will finally sign with an NFL team soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham hopes to sign with a team by the end of November. Schefter names — in this order, if that means anything — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers as potential teams — all contenders — that Beckham could sign with.
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Sunday 11/13/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
UTAH STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy