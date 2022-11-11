Read full article on original website
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno
Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
Pasadena restaurant workers subdue man with knife after he damages nearby business
Employees of a Pasadena restaurant jumped into action and tackled a man with a knife who was acting erratically and causing damage to businesses on the street.
Unarmed workers to respond to 911 homelessness calls in Lincoln Heights
A city program that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding to Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in Downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year.
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
5 hospitalized in unknown condition after possible overdose in Granada Hills, LAFD says
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills after possible drug overdoses.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
