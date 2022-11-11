ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
BURBANK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Unarmed workers to respond to 911 homelessness calls in Lincoln Heights

A city program that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding to Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in Downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica

Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.  The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.  […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy