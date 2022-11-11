Read full article on original website
This minority San Antonio Spurs owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
UTSA wallops Louisiana Tech 51-7, moves closer to conference championship berth
UTSA has played its share of close games in recent weeks, with five of its first nine games this season being decided by one score. On Saturday in the Alamodome, the Roadrunners got to experience something else, leading wire-to-wire in a 51-7 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. “It’s been...
Alamo Colleges, UTSA team up to offer transfer students free tuition
The summer after graduating from San Antonio College, Nia Houston was relaxing in the sun at her apartment pool when she got a phone call she thought was spam. “You’re getting your bachelor’s degree for free,” said a woman on the other end of the line. Houston hung up, but her phone rang again.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio
On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
Where I Live: Timberwood Park
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Announcing my own retirement, with a thank you to staff and supporters
It feels odd to announce my retirement from an organization my wife, Monika Maeckle, and I founded just under 11 years ago. But this is it: my final column as the nonprofit news site’s lead columnist. I’m out of a job for the second time, 11 years after my...
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards
This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Turning focus from East Side, developer doubles down in Tobin Hill
The number of residential units in a downtown neighborhood could double in the coming years if the plans of a California real estate investment company and developer get approval to proceed. Harris Bay, the developer behind the Essex Modern City project that never materialized on the East Side, is looking...
Congress: Cuellar dispatches Garcia as Casar wins open seat
This article has been updated. What was viewed as a bellwether race between U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and Republican Cassy Garcia for Texas’ 28th Congressional District stayed safely in Democratic hands Tuesday night. In the end, Cuellar won comfortably with 56.42% of the vote. Other members of Bexar County’s...
Tesla’s East Side warehouse lease the latest Musk company presence in San Antonio
Tesla’s lease in August of a warehouse on the East Side is the latest indication of the growing influence of the world’s richest man in San Antonio. The five-year-lease is for a 440,000-square-foot warehouse, confirmed CoStar Group, a real estate intelligence firm. It will house manufacturing parts for the newly built Tesla “gigafactory” in Austin, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.
Where I Work: Kind Body Works
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. I grew up in the ballet...
Grant Moody wins Precinct 3 county commissioner contest; Tommy Calvert easily holds Precinct 4
Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel on Tuesday in the race for Precinct 3 on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, finishing with 53.6% of the vote to Korbel’s 46.4%. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo...
Federal judge resolves behind-the-scenes Opera San Antonio drama — for now
The synopsis of 19th century composer Ruggero Leoncavallo’s opera Pagliacci reads almost as a rendering of the current dispute between San Antonio arts companies: “When a traveling acting troupe arrives to perform in a bustling town, the secrets and jealousies among them threaten to explode onstage.”. After the...
Haven for Hope founder Bill Greehey steps down as board chairman
Haven for Hope founder Bill Greehey is stepping down as chairman of the board, the nonprofit homeless service center announced Tuesday. Longtime civic leader and former USAA executive Barbara Gentry, who has served as vice chairwoman of Haven for Hope, will replace the prominent businessman and philanthropist as leader of the Haven board.
Report: Police investigate San Antonio Councilman Perry in connection with hit-and-run
This article has been updated. A San Antonio police officer found Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) lying in his backyard Sunday night, smelling of alcohol while a vehicle was still running in the driveway, according to a police report obtained by KSAT. He is being investigated for his potential involvement in...
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy
Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Rep. John Lujan pulls off a win in nail-biter for Texas House District 118
This story has been updated. Republican Rep. John Lujan defeated Democrat Frank Ramirez by a slim margin in one of the area’s most closely watched Texas House races Tuesday night. Lujan pulled in 51.9% of the vote to 48.1% for Ramirez with all vote centers reporting, according to Bexar...
Developer’s restoration of vacant Estrada Hardware a ‘gateway’ project in Cattleman Square
After years of sitting vacant and forgotten, one of the most distinctive structures in the Cattleman Historic District on San Antonio’s West Side is about to undergo redevelopment. Developer Dix Densley, who acquired the building at 803 W. Commerce St. with a group of investors a year ago, is...
To attract and retain teachers, San Antonio school districts need to raise pay
My son’s 4th grade dual language class in San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District is currently sitting at 26 students, a byproduct of an overburdened and under-resourced educational system that has recently seen a mass exodus of educators. While the current shortage was no doubt exacerbated by the...
Sound and fury: After more than a year, Noise Ordinance Task Force more divided than ever
After more than a year of work on a potential new noise ordinance for San Antonio, business owners and residents remain at odds over how to resolve persistent noise complaints. Some residents bemoan lax enforcement of the existing ordinance while businesses are concerned that onerous new regulations could impact their profit margins.
