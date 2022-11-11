ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio

On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
Where I Live: Timberwood Park

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards

This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Tesla’s East Side warehouse lease the latest Musk company presence in San Antonio

Tesla’s lease in August of a warehouse on the East Side is the latest indication of the growing influence of the world’s richest man in San Antonio. The five-year-lease is for a 440,000-square-foot warehouse, confirmed CoStar Group, a real estate intelligence firm. It will house manufacturing parts for the newly built Tesla “gigafactory” in Austin, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.
Where I Work: Kind Body Works

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. I grew up in the ballet...
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy

Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

