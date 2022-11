Hugo Soto-Martinez expanded his lead over incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell today in the race for the 13th District council seat, according to the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk. Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, leads O'Farrell by more than 4,000 votes. He holds 55% of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO