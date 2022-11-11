ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet the president of the Celina Community Police Foundation

Mathew Eberius serves as board president and a founding member of the Celina Community Police Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding and volunteer support for community policing programs, initiatives and classes in Celina. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
For Krista Ryan, being a Frisco Rotarian is part of a bigger legacy

Krista Ryan didn't find out about the Frisco Sunrise Rotary until she signed up for a 5K with her family. Today, she serves as past president of the organization as well as current youth protection officer with the organization. As Frisco Sunrise Rotary celebrates 20 years of serving, Ryan sees the impact the club has had both locally and abroad.
FRISCO, TX
Meet Zach Moore, business owner and advocate of Old Town Lewisville

Zach Moore was born and raised in Lewisville and is a big advocate of the city, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Moore followed his passion in leadership and pursued a career in business and finds enjoyment in providing teachable moments for those in his life. Tell me...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Meet Heather and Michael Rapkoch, supporters of the Storehouse of Collin County

Heather and Michael Rapkoch, owners of Sports Value Consulting, LLC, have been supporting The Storehouse of Collin County’s annual Thanksgiving Distribution both financially and as volunteers since 2013, making 2022 the 10th year of their involvement. The Rapkochs first became familiar with The Storehouse when their oldest son, Christopher,...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
PHOTOS: Over 150 moments from Frisco's 2022 community parade

Frisco hosted its annual community parade down Main Street the morning of Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring veterans, Frisco ISD school groups and more. The parade is a collaboration between the city of Frisco, FISD, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee, according to the event website.
FRISCO, TX
Artistic, historic activities lineup in Coppell for the week of Nov. 13

There are several outdoor and artistic events scheduled for the week of Nov. 13 in Coppell including free tours hosted by the Coppell Historical Society, a painting night inspired by Bob Ross, and more. Take a look at the top five events to immerse yourself in this week. Paint &...
COPPELL, TX
LaMendola ready to help Coppell build on historic season

Last season was one for the record books for the Coppell girls basketball team. The Cowgirls won 37 games – which comes one season after Coppell finished 13-13 – earned a share of the District 6-6A title, defeated Allen in bi-district for their first playoff win in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
COPPELL, TX
White helps get Plano West football back on track during storied varsity run

When head coach Tyler Soukup took over the Plano West football team, he inherited a program that was in the midst of the most challenging stretch in its history. The Wolves endured consecutive winless seasons prior to Soukup's arrival but managed a turnover that resulted in a playoff appearance in 2020 during his second season at the helm. That year was something of a breakout for senior Dermot White, then a sophomore, emerging as a versatile option out of the backfield for a West offense that devoted plenty to running the football.
WEST, TX
Marcus falls to Denton Guyer in bi-district

Denton Guyer senior quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing and added 36 rushing yards and two scores in the Wildcats' 42-7 victory against Marcus at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game on Friday. Things were looking...
DENTON, TX

