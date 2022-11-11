Read full article on original website
Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor
Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M...
Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff
This year’s installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff. Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS. Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell...
'Bro, it’s back’: Players describe raucous Jordan-Hare atmosphere from A&M win
Tank Bigsby said it was noticeable from the time Auburn hopped off the buses. He and his teammates were all saying it en route to the locker room and through Tiger Walk. “Bro,” Bigsby repeated post game Saturday, “it’s back.”. An announced sellout of Jordan-Hare Stadium saw...
Auburn defensive line showing out in recent weeks
Colby Wooden was the nail in the coffin Saturday. The defensive lineman’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman — a shot he called on the previous timeout, according to teammates — not only turned into points for Auburn but staved off a needed scoring opportunity for any chance of an Aggie comeback.
Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win
Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
Bigsby and Hunter both top 100 yards as Auburn runs to win over Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams knows how to run the football and Auburn was able to lean on that Saturday. The former running back and running backs coach serving as interim, Cadillac Williams preached that the team would return to productivity in the run game, and that they did. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez...
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 84: Go crazy, Auburn
Toomer's Corner is rolled and Cadillac is a winning coach — and Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford share their thoughts. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation create new music and plan to release first album
LAUREN JOHNSON Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation released their first single “Hold On” on earlier this month and will release their first album “The Experience” at the end of November. Sonic Nation is a Commercial Music Ensemble that was established through Auburn University’s...
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16. Police said a...
Two drivers dead after crash involving vehicle going wrong way on I-85; Auburn police investigating
Sunday night around 8 p.m., the Auburn Police Department received calls about a vehicle entering I-85 the wrong way at exit 57, Bent Creek Road. The driver entered the northbound lanes traveling southbound. Numerous APD units responded to the crash near mile marker 54 and located a head-on collision, police...
