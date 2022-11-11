ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn’s Colby Wooden wins SEC weekly honor

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden’s performance in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M was award-winning, as Wooden was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. Wooden registered one tackle Saturday, but it was a big one. His fourth quarter strip sack of Texas A&M...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Iron Bowl gets 2:30 p.m. kickoff

This year’s installment of the Iron Bowl gets an afternoon kickoff. Auburn will play No. 9 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on CBS. Auburn will try to ride any momentum it can from Carnell...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn defensive line showing out in recent weeks

Colby Wooden was the nail in the coffin Saturday. The defensive lineman’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman — a shot he called on the previous timeout, according to teammates — not only turned into points for Auburn but staved off a needed scoring opportunity for any chance of an Aggie comeback.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win

Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bigsby and Hunter both top 100 yards as Auburn runs to win over Texas A&M

Cadillac Williams knows how to run the football and Auburn was able to lean on that Saturday. The former running back and running backs coach serving as interim, Cadillac Williams preached that the team would return to productivity in the run game, and that they did. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 84: Go crazy, Auburn

Toomer's Corner is rolled and Cadillac is a winning coach — and Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford share their thoughts. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy