Related
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore Birkenstocks in the Most November-in-L.A. Way
There are certain celebrities that I instantly associate with L.A., and one of them is Gwyneth Paltrow. Everything about her screams sophisticated Southern California, including her effortless-yet-chic wardrobe. Speaking of Los Angeles, it follows its own set of rules when it comes to fall and winter weather, and so do its residents when it comes to their fall and winter wardrobes.
Elton John shares why Dodger Stadium is 'wonderful ending' to his U.S. shows
The musician is finishing up the U.S. leg of his world tour at Dodgers Stadium.
Florence Pugh Wore 5-Inch Platform Boots to the Airport Like It's No Big Deal
Even though platform boots have surged in popularity lately, I have to admit that I've yet to jump on board. But when I eventually test-drive the trend, I reckon it won't be at the airport à la Florence Pugh or Kate Beckinsale. More power to the ladies for daring to wear them while traveling, but clunky platform boots just aren't practical when you're schlepping through security without TSA PreCheck (and without a private plane).
Meet Mary Lawless Lee: The Multi-Hyphenate Entrepreneur Behind Happily Grey
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
The Shoe Trend Fashionable Women in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles Agree On
We all know by now that trends are cyclical—quick to rise in favor just to fade as quickly until the next updated version takes hold again. There’s one shoe style that has, for the most part, withheld the test of time and evaded the usual ebb and flow of a trend: ballet flats. The classic shoe has been undoubtedly a forever staple for fashionable women across the globe. At the moment, however, ballet flats have moved to the forefront of shoe trends this season.
8 Things I Never Pack When I Go to NYC
I'm aware that my dress in the photo above is quite short, but as soon as I got into an Uber, I regretted wearing it. Even just getting into the car without flashing the passersby was tricky, and I had to sit in a precarious position once I was in. Not putting on black tights was a last-minute decision that I quickly regretted.
